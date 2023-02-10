'Superhuman Strong' Gold Coast Dad Creates Elaborate Exercise Using Park Gym Equipment

A Queensland man’s elaborate workout move proved popular with TikTok users after footage of the stunt was posted to the platform by his daughter.

Footage filmed by Danielle Williams shows her 58-year-old father swinging from gym equipment at a park in Burleigh Heads, Gold Coast, performing the acrobatic exercise he devised.

Williams told Storyful that her dad is “super strong” and that “he always creates challenges for us and random exercises and none of us can do them.”

“We always joke he’s elite, and it’s frustrating that he barely even trains yet is superhuman strong,” she said. Credit: Danielle Williams via Storyful