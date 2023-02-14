Supercomputer at the University of Florida is harnessing the awesome power of AI

At the University of Florida, inside a brick building with fake windows, lives a supercomputer called HiPerGator, one of the fastest in the world to harness the power of artificial intelligence. It's been four decades since TIME magazine put a computer on the front cover of their Jan. 3, 1983 issue. The "Man of the Year" honor was replaced by the "Machine of the Year." We wanted to see how far computer processing power's advanced over the past 40 years. So, we requested a tour of one of the most advanced computers in academia.