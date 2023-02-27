Supercell Storm Hovers Near Mobeetie, Texas

A supercell storm rolled through Texas on Sunday, February 26, according to reports from the National Weather Service.

Video shared to Twitter by @NaderNavigator shows the supercell structure looming near Mobeetie.

“The storm was very close to producing a tornado, lowering funnel and ground dust debris indicated a developing circulation,” @NaderNavigator told Storyful. Credit: @NaderNavigator via Storyful

Latest Stories

  • Potent Ontario storm likely to disrupt travel with wintry cocktail

    Another winter storm looms for Ontario, with a mix of snow, ice and rain expected across southern sections of the province.

  • Highly Intelligent and Possibly Invincible Super Pigs Are Invading America

    A special breed of highly intelligent super pigs from Canada have started to travel south into the northern United States. Here's what we know.

  • 'Never-ending drought emergency': Italy's iconic Venice canals have dried up

    As Venice's famed canals run dry, images show awe-struck onlookers perched above canals reduced to muddy pits.

  • Thousands without power as California storms bring rain, snow and cold

    Nearly 85,000 households and businesses were without power in the Los Angeles area on Saturday, as storms continued to pummel parts of California, bringing snow to higher elevations and dumping rain and hail in the flatlands. Interstate 5, the largest highway leading north out of the city, remained closed at the steep grade known as the Grapevine due to heavy snow, while several more southern points of the freeway in and around Los Angeles were closed due to flooding, the California Department of Transportation said. In Northern California, San Francisco was expected to experience record cold temperatures on Saturday, and the National Weather Service warned residents of the state capital of Sacramento to avoid travel from Sunday through Wednesday as rain and snow started up again after a reprieve on Saturday.

  • Accumulating snow coats B.C.'s South Coast, makes travel arduous

    Although snow eases Sunday morning on the B.C. South Coast, travel will remain difficult through the day

  • California storm brings flooding and leaves thousands without power

    Mass power outages, flooding and the closures of motorways and beaches are reported in California.

  • Southern California rocked by historic snow, rain — and it's not over: Live updates

    A historic weather front slamming Southern California with stunning snow and record rains eased its grip Sunday. But more bad weather is on the way.

  • LA snow dusts Hollywood sign as winter storm tightens grip

    San Francisco breaks a 132-year record low temperature, and snow is forecast for the Mojave Desert.

  • Environment Canada forecasts heavy snowfall across much of B.C.

    VANCOUVER — Environment Canada says heavy snow is expected across much of British Columbia this weekend as a weather system moves from north to south across the province. The weather office is forecasting significant snowfall for the south coast, with warnings covering Metro Vancouver, the Sea-to-Sky region, the Sunshine Coast, the Fraser Valley and all but the northern tip of Vancouver Island. It says accumulations on the mainland are expected to range from 15 to 25 centimetres, with up to 35 c

  • Dangerous travel across the South Coast as heavy snow lasts into Sunday

    Heavy snow accumulations will make for dangerous travel for the B.C. South Coast this weekend.

  • How this facility in central Alberta is giving new life to oil waste

    Out of the thousands of oil facilities that dot Brazeau County, one stands out from the rest. Instead of producing, compressing or pumping fuel, Recover Energy Services Inc. recycles oil from drilling waste. The company's facility is located just outside Lodgepole, about 170 kilometres southwest of Edmonton. "I'm pretty proud of what our team has accomplished here," CEO Stan Ross said. When a new oil well gets drilled, sometimes thousands of metres deep, companies use a drilling fluid, such as a

  • PHOTOS: Winter dishes out hefty snow, power outages across B.C.

    Thousands are in the dark in B.C. after heavy wet snow infiltrated the South Coast Saturday night into Sunday morning, leaving residents with a messy cleanup.

  • British Columbia City Transformed Into Winter Wonderland Amid Heavy Snowfall

    Campbell River, British Columbia, was transformed into a winter wonderland following heavy snowfall in the region on Saturday, February 25.Footage posted to Twitter by Julie Collis snows a snow-covered trees and buildings.City authorities warned residents of a snowfall warning and said city crews would be working to keep the community clear and safe on February 25.According to local news reports, Environment Canada forecast up to 20 centimeters (approximately 8 inches) of snow in the region. Credit: Julie Collis via Storyful

  • California weather: Winter storm brings more blizzards and flooding

    A powerful winter storm lashing California is still threatening floods, blizzards and avalanches Saturday while adding frigid temperatures to the misery mix

  • Parts of Southern California see rare snowfall

    STORY: A foot of fresh snow is a rare sight for the Californian town of Lake Hughes, whose scenery usually consists of dry hilltops, heat and blue skies. But it was a delight for many such as 11-year-old Jeremiah Dominguez.“I live where there's, like, no&nbsp;snow&nbsp;ever. Like, the only&nbsp;snow&nbsp;I've got was hail in, like, first grade. And it's pretty exciting. We've been building&nbsp;snowmen and then breaking them. And we were shoveling&nbsp;snow&nbsp;all day. It's pretty fun."While it's exciting for many residents, snow-covered roads have inconvenienced many commuters on Friday."I couldn't go to work. We live on top of a hill, so all of our whole entire road was covered in snow."A slow-moving winter storm over California on Friday triggered the first blizzard warning in parts of the Los Angeles area in 30 years.The famed Hollywood sign atop Mount Lee was was barely visible behind a cloud of snowflakes.The snow was heaviest in the Cascades, Sierra Nevada and coastal mountains.Social media videos showed white hilltops in Berkeley Hills.State highway authorities were forced to shut down the Interstate 5, a major north–south route.Another resident, DeAnn Blunk, told Reuters she expects more extreme weather ahead. "A lot of people probably anticipated needing to stock up in having power outages and closures on the roads, which we've had before, especially with the mudslides and the flooding. I think that is one of the biggest concerns is we are looking at a lot of rainfall, snow, the snow will melt and the wind. And we worry about the mudslides and the flooding since we've had it twice already."Even before the latest storm, much of California has experienced an unusually rainy, chilly winter.There was widespread flooding, felled trees and mudslides in a state long plagued by drought and wildfires.Experts say powerful winter storms, interspersed with extreme heat and dry spells, are symptoms of climate change, and they will grow more frequent and intense.

  • New Zealand police search for 8 people still missing after Cyclone Gabrielle

    SYDNEY (Reuters) -New Zealand police were searching for eight people still missing after Cyclone Gabrielle struck two weeks ago, authorities said on Sunday, amid warnings of more wild weather for the nation's North Island. Gabrielle hit the island's northern region on Feb. 12 and then battered the east coast, leaving at least 11 dead and displacing thousands. "The remaining number of people includes those who, for a variety of reasons, do not engage with authorities," New Zealand police said early on Sunday.

  • Sustainable Saskatchewan $1.1M ad campaign: Selling the province or 'greenwashing' the problem

    If you have been in an airport in Canada recently you might have noticed an advertising campaign promoting a "Sustainable Saskatchewan." The Sustainable Saskatchewan website and digital media campaign, launched late last year, has brought the message to 10 Canadian airports with digital ads that read: "If you're looking for opportunities to partner, innovate and sustainably develop natural resources, Saskatchewan is the best place in the world to do it." However, critics say the government's cam

  • An alligator rescued in Brooklyn's Prospect Park has a bathtub stopper stuck in her body

    The nearly five-foot alligator was found "extremely emaciated" in a lake in New York City's Prospect Park, the Wildlife Conservation Society said.

  • Michigan Researchers Find Every River Fish They Test Contains 'Forever Chemicals'

    “It just demonstrates how ubiquitous these chemicals are in the environment,” one researcher said.

  • Northern California forecast: Snow continues to fall in the Sierra, Valley showers taper on Saturday

    Travelers should expect chain controls through the weekend along with possible road closures. Saturday is the best window for those wanting to travel to the Sierra because conditions on Sunday could be hazardous. Snow will continue to fall into Saturday afternoon, mainly south of Highway 50 with minimal accumulations, Meteorologist Eileen Javora says. Sunday will start dry with the exception of a few flurries in the Sierra. KCRA 3 Chief Meteorologist Mark Finan said that anywhere between 6-12 inches of snow could fall Sunday in the Sierra at elevations between 2,500-3,000 feet.