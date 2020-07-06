Supercell Produces Multiple Tornadoes in Saskatchewan

A supercell thunderstorm produced a number of tornadoes in south Saskatchewan on the afternoon of July 4, Environment Canada said.

Campers in Lafleche witnessed one tornado appearing to form from the cloud near Thomson Lake.

Kassi McCabe, an amateur photographer who captured this footage, told Storyful that it was “calm, hot and very humid” at the time.

She said, “No one seemed to be in any panic but we also didn’t receive any severe warnings until about 90 minutes before the storm approached. And even then we couldn’t see what was headed our way over the north side of the lake.” Credit: Kassi McCabe via Storyful