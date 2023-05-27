Supercell Looms in New Mexico Sky Amid Severe Thunderstorms

A supercell loomed in the sky above Vaughn, New Mexico, as the National Weather Service (NWS) warned of severe thunderstorms in the area.

The NWS issued a severe thunderstorm warning which cautioned winds of up to 70 mph and “ping pong ball-sized” hail.

Timelapse footage from Chad Casey shows a supercell moving across the sky.

Severe weather was present across New Mexico on Friday, as local news reported a tornado in Encino and hail-related damage in Torrance County. Credit: Chad Casey via Storyful