Super Typhoon Saola Heads Toward China

Super Typhoon Saola was traveling through the South China Sea, approaching the southern coast of China, on Thursday, August 31.

The Chinese Meteorological Administration (CMA) issued a Red Warning, as the storm got closer to the region of Guangdong. Strong winds and heavy downpours were expected in surrounding regions, they said.

The storm was expected to make landfall on Friday, the CMA said.

These satellite images by the Cooperative Institute for Research in the Atmosphere (CIRA) show the storm’s path over the past three days. Credit: CSU/CIRA & JMA/JAXA via Storyful