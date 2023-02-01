Super Bowl turf is grown locally specifically for the big game
The countdown to Super Bowl LVII is underway and so is the work both outside and inside State Farm Stadium.
Social media is questioning what former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo said during Sunday’s game.
Head coach Zac Taylor came and embraced him and let him cry into his shoulder. For Ossai, the support meant the world, but he also still thought he had let the Bengals' world down.
Purdy injured his elbow in Sunday's NFC championship game.
The Denver Broncos have agreed to a deal with the New Orleans Saints that will make Sean Payton their head coach, a person with knowledge of the accord said Tuesday. The person, who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the teams hadn't announced the agreement, said the Broncos would send their first-round pick, No. 29 overall, in this year's draft to the Saints along with a future second-rounder. Denver also will receive a third-round pick in the trade.
The Super Bowl is set, but all anyone seems to be talking about is the officiating from championship weekend.
Josh Allen played through an elbow ailment this season and helped lead the Bills to an appearance in the AFC divisional playoff round.
It’ll be Travis Kelce vs. Jason Kelce in the Super Bowl, and Jason fired the first shot.
Purdy on the injury that altered the 49ers' NFC title game: "I told him right there [after the Haason Reddick hit], ‘If we run a play, I can’t throw deep.’”
Dan Wetzel, SI’s Pat Forde & SI’s Ross Dellenger have a jam packed show today coming off of a wild weekend of football news.
The NFL didn't put on its Sunday best for the conference championships. Before the San Francisco 49ers ran out of luck and quarterbacks, they were burned by a fourth-down catch by Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Devonta Smith that wasn't even a catch. Although Kyle Shanahan could have thrown a challenge flag, the league's replay assist rule allows the replay official to make a quick reversal without a challenge, something that didn't happen before the Eagles hurried to the line and snapped the
The four-time all-pro tight end won four Super Bowl titles during his 11 seasons in the NFL
He just couldn’t shut up during Sunday night’s AFC Championship Game. | Letters to the Editor
Coach Deion Sanders is expected to sign another top recruit Wednesday, capping a whirlwind recruiting spree for him at Colorado.
The Cowboys and Kellen Moore have mutually agreed to part ways
Brittany Mahomes and her toddler daughter were excited to watch Patrick Mahomes secure his AFC Championship win
Once more: The Chiefs are headed to the Super Bowl.
Kansas City has absolutely nailed the last three drafts, which is key for a team that has so much of its salary cap tied up in Mahomes and a few other stars.
Here is a look at the notable single-game Super Bowl records, a collection dominated by Tom Brady and the New England Patriots.