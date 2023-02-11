Super Bowl security stepping up efforts

Elle

Over the years, the Super Bowl has evolved into an event that even those without the faintest idea of or interest in American Football can enjoy. For those who don't get to watch the Super Bowl live in the US with American commercials (and have to catch up on YouTube the next day instead), the commercial breaks between the Super Bowl - aka the biggest game in the National Football League (NFL) - are the most coveted for advertisers. It is the most-watched event in the US, with 102 million people tuning in for the 2020 Super Bowl match between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers.