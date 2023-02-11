Super Bowl security stepping up efforts
Law enforcement is stepping up security efforts as the clock inches close to the Super Bowl in Glendale Sunday.
Law enforcement is stepping up security efforts as the clock inches close to the Super Bowl in Glendale Sunday.
"You don't want to make excuses obviously. it just sucks because we wish we had a healthy quarterback for a full game," McCaffrey said.
Louise Higgs, 59, went into cardiac arrest at her home in Angel, north London, and spent ‘hours at the very edge of life’
The Andy Reid vs. Eagles storyline is compelling, but a tragedy caused by his son, which seriously injured a then-5-year-old girl, can't be ignored.
Terry Bradshaw shed some light on Sean Payton's NFL coaching choice and Arizona Cardinals fans might find his comment about Kyler Murray interesting.
A Marriott staffer accused Irving of misconduct at a Phoenix hotel on Sunday, prompting NFL Network and ESPN to remove him from their Super Bowl coverage.
Colorado Buffaloes coach and Pro Football Hall of Famer Deion Sanders says no one will come close to Tom Brady's record 7 Super Bowl rings.
Here are some of the options the Raptors reportedly had available ahead of the NBA trade deadline.
The "Rich Flex" rapper also bet on Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes to score a touchdown and tight end Travis Kelce to be named MVP.
"How you gonna do our quarterback like that?" the Chiefs wrote after the podcast host's stunt.
Patrick Mahomes is heading to his third Super Bowl at just 27 years old, but Tom Brady reigns supreme with 10 Super Bowl appearances and seven wins.
Over the years, the Super Bowl has evolved into an event that even those without the faintest idea of or interest in American Football can enjoy. For those who don't get to watch the Super Bowl live in the US with American commercials (and have to catch up on YouTube the next day instead), the commercial breaks between the Super Bowl - aka the biggest game in the National Football League (NFL) - are the most coveted for advertisers. It is the most-watched event in the US, with 102 million people tuning in for the 2020 Super Bowl match between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers.
Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce and his wife Kylie have been married since 2018. The couple are currently expecting their third daughter ahead of Jason's Super Bowl 2023 appearance
An EHC Visp teammate reportedly gave club management an ultimatum after he and Virtanen were involved in an altercation on the bench.
"We haven't spoken since that night," Barkley said during a recent podcast appearance
Maple Leafs GM Kyle Dubas said he isn't interested in mortgaging the future for a rental.
In locking up Bo Bichette to a three-year, $33.6-million contract, Toronto Blue Jays general manager Ross Atkins included escalators that could see the shortstop's new deal rocket to more than $40 million if he rises to MVP status. The Blue Jays and Bichette avoided salary arbitration earlier this week by agreeing to a package that will see Bichette earn base salaries of $2.85 million this year, $11 million in 2024 and $16.5 million in the final year of the deal. He also will pocket a $3.25-mill
The Oilers should be looking to upgrade their blue line at the NHL trade deadline. Here's how they could do it.
Kevin Gausman was one of the best pitchers in the AL in 2022, but an improved defence could see him extend his dominance even further this season.
ESPN's Jalen Rose did not mince words over Davis' "jealous" response to James' milestone.
The Super Bowl is the pinnacle of an NFL player's career, the ultimate destination and goaleach season. It's what players get paid to do, and the players representing the Kansas City Chiefs and...