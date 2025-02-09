Super Bowl LIX Predictions 'Super Bowl Countdown'
NFL Network's Kurt Warner, David Carr, and Colleen Wolfe make their predictions the night before Super Bowl LIX on which team is going to hoist the Lombardi Trophy.
The Chiefs are going for the first three-peat in NFL history in Kelce's 12th season in the NFL.
Eight of our nine experts agree on the champion and MVP. As for Saquon Barkley's yardage total, Kendrick Lamar's halftime guest and more, answers were more scattered over the map.
The Super Bowl is a sports betting holiday every year.
The Eagles and Chiefs meet in the Super Bowl for the second time in three years.
There has been a slight movement on the total for Super Bowl LIX.
Carson Wentz is back to the Super Bowl, with a familiar opponent.
The Saquon Barkley decision hasn't taken Philly to the same Super Bowl three-peat opportunity that the Chiefs face Sunday. But the trifecta of Roseman Super Bowl squads in the decade since his reassignment will tell their own story.
The president is also expected to sit for an interview with Fox News to be aired before the game.
A shooting during last year's Super Bowl parade left one woman dead and 22 people injured.
The Chiefs are the first team in NFL history to even get within one win of a Super Bowl three-peat.
This will be Torbert's second career Super Bowl.
Eagles fans climbed on top of poles and bus shelters to celebrate the team's 55-23 win over the Commanders.
Tom Brady won a record seven Super Bowl rings throughout his career, almost all of which were alongside Bill Belichick in New England.
Olsen has two more years left on his deal with Fox.
A fun Super Bowl matchup will provide plenty to talk about beforehand.
Saquon Barkley scored three touchdowns and Philadelphia forced four turnovers against Jayden Daniels and Washington to seal its second NFC championship in three years.
The Chiefs and Eagles will meet in a rematch of Super Bowl LVII.
Which players have the most to gain the rest of the NFL postseason?
Torbert previously officiated Super Bowl LVI between the Rams and Bengals.
The longtime ESPN color commentator was near tears telling the audience what it meant for him to be back.