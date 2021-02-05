Super Bowl halftime show 2021: What to expect amid new COVID-19 protocols
Yahoo Finance's Alexandra Canal joins Seana Smith and Adam Shapiro to preview this year's Super Bowl halftime show.
CALGARY — Hockey Canada has cancelled its 2021 spring national championships due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The affected tournaments include the Esso Cup women's under-18 championship, the Telus Cup men's U18 championship, the Centennial Cup junior A championship and the Allan Cup national senior championship. All four events are being cancelled for a second straight year. The Esso Cup was set to be held in Prince Albert, Sask., which had retained the hosting rights after the 2020 tournament was cancelled due to COVID-19. Lloydminster, Alta., is scheduled to host the event in 2022. The hosting rights for the 2021 Telus Cup were already undetermined after Sydney, N.S., was deferred a year to 2022. Saint-Hyacinthe, Que., which was to be the host city of the cancelled 2020 tournament, was considered as the 2021 host before Friday's announcement. The Centennial Cup was set to be played in Penticton, B.C. The 2022 event is scheduled to be held in Estevan, Sask. The 2020 Allan Cup was to be held in Hamilton and Dundas, Ont., before it was cancelled. The cancellation of this year's tournament was expected after Allan Cup Hockey commissioner Tom Strauch announced the senior league would not play this year due to the pandemic. "We believe the decision to cancel our spring 2021 national championships is the safest decision given the ongoing uncertainty of the pandemic at a local level, as well as the uncertainty around each region being able to compete for a national championship," Hockey Canada said in a statement. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 5, 2021. The Canadian Press
Just over a month after winning the U.S. Open in September 2019, things changed in a big way for Canadian tennis star Bianca Andreescu. A knee injury suffered in October 2019 began a 15-month inactive stretch that is set to end when Andreescu plays her first match at the Australian Open, which starts Monday (Sunday night in Canada). Here is a look at what's transpired for Andreescu since the day she hurt her left knee in China: Oct. 30, 2019: Andreescu is eliminated from championship contention at the WTA Finals in Shenzhen, China when she retires from a match against Karolina Pliskova with a knee injury. Oct. 31, 2019: Andreescu withdraws from the WTA Finals prior to her final round-robin match against Elina Svitolina. "It's the last tournament of the season," Andreescu said. "You want to go all out, but stuff happens. You just got to take a step back, re-evaluate. That's what I did. I think this is the best decision for me right now.'' Nov. 4, 2019: Andreescu's coach Sylvain Bruneau says he hopes the injury will not affect off-season training. No exact details of her injury are released. "We're seeing a few doctors now and it looks like she's going to need some time off and she's going to need rehab,'' Bruneau said. "But it seems like it will hopefully be under control and it's not going to be something that's going to be too serious. So hopefully that's the case.'' Dec. 9, 2019: Andreescu is named the unanimous winner of the Lou Marsh Trophy as Canada's athlete of the year. She's the first tennis player to win the award. Dec. 10, 2019: Andreescu says she's hopeful the knee injury will not hamper the start of her 2020 season. "Well I don't need surgery so I wouldn't say it's very bad,'' she said. "I can't really say much about it. I'm just trying to rehab as much as possible and stay as positive as I can.'' Dec. 11, 2019: Google says Andreescu was the top trending Canadian in 2019. She's also named the WTA Tour's top newcomer of the year. Dec. 24, 2019: Andreescu withdraws from the season-opening ASB Classic in New Zealand, a tournament in which she broke through to reach the final the previous season. Dec. 26, 2019: Andreescu wins the Bobbie Rosenfeld Award as CP's female athlete of the year. Jan. 11, 2020: Andreescu withdraws from the Australian Open, the first Grand Slam of the season. "The Australian Open is unfortunately too soon in my rehab process and I sadly will not be able to play in it this year,'' Andreescu said. "It was a very tough decision to make as I love to play in Melbourne but I have to respect the recuperation plan for my knee and body.'' Jan. 28, 2020: Andreescu is named to Canada's Fed Cup team for a tie against Switzerland the following week, raising hopes for her return. Feb. 7-8, 2020: Andreescu doesn't end up playing in a loss to Switzerland. She was tabbed to play doubles, but Switzerland clinched the tie before the fifth rubber. March 7, 2020: Andreescu withdraws from the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, Calif., site of her first career WTA Tour tournament win a year earlier. However, the 2020 edition ends up being cancelled later in the month because of the COVID-19 pandemic. April 26, 2020: Andreescu makes one of her first appearances of the year for the public in a televised benefit in support of Canadian front-line workers during the pandemic. May 22, 2020: Andreescu is placed on the entry list for the Credit One Bank Invitational in June in Charleston, S.C., an event created with the WTA Tour on hiatus during the pandemic. June 17, 2020: Andreescu tweets in support of the United States Tennis Association's drive to hold the U.S. Open during the pandemic. She says she plans to make the most of her chance to return to the court and to reconnect with fellow players. June 23, 2020: Andreescu withdraws from the Credit One Bank Invitational. Aug. 4, 2020: Andreescu is placed on the initial entry list for the U.S. Open. Aug. 13, 2020: Andreescu withdraws from the U.S. Open, denying her a chance to defend her title. "I have taken this step in order to focus on my match fitness and ensure that I return ready to play at my highest level,'' Andreescu said in a statement. "The U.S. Open victory last year has been the high point of my career thus far and I will miss ... being there. However, I realize that the unforeseen challenges, including the COVID pandemic, have compromised my ability to prepare and compete to the degree necessary to play at the highest level.'' Sept. 19, 2020: Andreescu's agent confirms she will not play in the French Open, the season's final Grand Slam. Sept. 22, 2020: Andreescu announces she will take the rest of the season off to focus on her health and training. "As hard as it was to come to this conclusion, I have so much to look forward to in 2021, including the Olympics,'' Andreescu said. "I want to use this time to focus my game so I can come back stronger and better than ever.'' Oct. 28, 2020: A video clip posted by Andreescu shows her training on an outdoor clay court, moving without limitation and without injury tape on her joints. Bruneau later confirms she has been training in Monte Carlo. Nov. 10, 2020: Andreescu says she plans to return for the WTA Tour's Australian swing in late January. "Being away from the court for so long has not been easy for me but I am excited to share that I will be returning to the court in 2021, starting with the Australian swing and the Australian Open,'' Andreescu said. "I am feeling really good about the progress I've made during my time off, and I'm ready to get back to competing and doing what I love.'' Dec. 23, 2020: Andreescu posts a picture of her training in Dubai, but she does not compete in the tour's season-opening event in the United Arab Emirates in January. Jan. 11, 2021: Andreescu's agency says she will make her return at the Melbourne Summer Series later in the month. Jan. 16, 2021: Bruneau announces he has tested positive for COVID-19 after the flight to Melbourne. Andreescu's agent says the player was starting a 14-day hard quarantine at her hotel after Bruneau's result. More than 45 other players were in the same situation after two affected flights. Feb. 2, 2021: Andreescu pulls out of the Grampians Trophy, a tune-up for players emerging from hard quarantine, saying she'll make her return at the Australian Open. Feb. 4, 2021: Andreescu says she is physically and mentally ready to return to competitive play for the first time in 15 months at the Australian Open. She says she suffered a torn meniscus in October 2019. Andreescu will face Mihaela Buzarnescu of Romania in the first round. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 5, 2021. The Canadian Press
TORONTO — Jacob Markstrom's routine is pretty simple in the NHL's COVID-19 era. The Calgary Flames goalie goes to the rink and gets tested before hitting the ice for practice. When that's done, he heads home to make food, watch TV and go to bed. Rinse. Repeat. That's pretty much what life is currently like for players across the North Division — a one-time-only circuit featuring all seven Canadian franchises borne out of necessity due to pandemic travel restrictions. "It's been a lot easier with the rules and the restrictions we have here in Canada to stay healthy," Markstrom said. The same, however, can't be said south of the border, where coronavirus infection rates are much higher and government-mandated public heath measures often more lax. At one point this week, five NHL teams in the U.S. were sitting idle because of the league's COVID-19 protocols. The New Jersey Devils won't play again until at least Tuesday, the Buffalo Sabres and Minnesota Wild are off until Thursday, while the Colorado Avalanche won't see action again until Feb. 14. The Vegas Golden Knights had four games postponed before returning to the ice Friday. Players and coaches in Canada are thankful the story is much different here, but are also aware it's no time to let their guard down. "We've still got to be cautious and take the precautions seriously, and make sure we're not doing anything stupid to put ourselves at risk," Edmonton Oilers forward Ryan Nugent-Hopkins said. "Luckily our division's been good with it. Let's just hope that can continue." All told, 26 games south of the border have been postponed since the season opened Jan. 13, impacting 16 of the league's 24 U.S.-based teams. There are currently 41 players deemed "unavailable" on the league's protocol list — being included doesn't necessarily mean there's been a positive test — but only one is from a Canadian team, Winnipeg Jets centre Pierre-Luc Dubois, who's in the final stages of his quarantine after a trade with the Columbus Blue Jackets. Roughly 100 players have appeared on the COVID-19 list just over three weeks into the season, but NHL commission Gary Bettman said in a statement this week fewer than half had confirmed positive tests. "We've been fortunate in the (North) Division," Toronto Maple Leafs winger Zach Hyman said. "We have to stay diligent." Teams are only allowed at the hotel, arena and airport when on the road during a 56-game season that features division-only play, but the situation on the ground is completely different in Canada compared to the many parts of the U.S. "It's a lot easier for us to have a clean sheet," Flames defenceman Christopher Tanev said. "We can't really do anything. It's a pretty full lockdown." Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe said the issues with some American teams — on top of games being postponed, practice facilities are also shuttered — is a reminder the virus remains a threat across the board. "We've got to be responsible despite the fact here in Canada we've done a good job of avoiding (similar) situations," he said. "I've got a lot of friends inside the league and outside the league in the U.S. "They're trying to manage it the best they can." Montreal Canadiens winger Paul Byron, also his team's NHL Players' Association representative, feels fortunate to only be playing in Canada this season. "Our government's done a really good job trying to limit (the virus) and eliminate exposures," he said. "Other than going to the rink and going home, there's really nowhere else to go right now. It makes it pretty easy as a hockey player to not put yourself at risk. "We have a really good chance here in Canada to keep playing." As a husband and father of three, Oilers forward Kyle Turris said his mind is at more at ease playing in the North Division. "You still have the concern of the virus," he said. "But it just seems like in the U.S. (the virus) spreads more and at a faster rate, and it's a little less cautious. "It's something you consider and think about, at times, having a family." Byron, meanwhile, added he has sympathy for players in the U.S. "Where some of those teams are, the cases are really bad," he said. "Every time they leave their house they're unfortunately in a position to be exposed. We're pretty lucky to be here in Canada." Dr. Isaac Bogoch, an infectious disease expert at the University of Toronto who has advised the NHLPA during the pandemic, said higher case counts in the U.S. means players are slightly more at risk to get the virus, even when following league protocols. "You can do everything right and still lose," he said, noting a player's wife or child could pick up the virus in the community. "The risk of that is just going to be higher wherever there's a greater community burden and, sadly, there's a greater community burden in the United States. "That doesn't mean that Canada's zero risk — everyone has to be careful. It's just a higher risk where there's a higher community burden." Apart from the 213 pages of health measure unveiled before the start of the season, the NHL revised some of its rules this week. The glass behind the benches has been removed for better air flow, players and coaches aren't allowed inside arenas until one hour 45 minutes before puck drop unless they're receiving treatment for injuries, and all team meetings must be virtual. "You've got to roll with the punches," Nugent-Hopkins said. "It's not a normal season. It's not a normal anything right now. "You have to make a few sacrifices." Jets head coach Paul Maurice said having a couple of players from his team on the protocol list last month was a wake-up call. "It keeps everybody on their toes," he said. "We're not perfect, but we try to be." Byron said he expects further measures from the league in the coming weeks and months. "Things are going to tighten and protocols are going to change," he said. Vancouver Canucks defenceman Nate Schmidt, whose former teammates in Vegas were recently sidelined, said it's difficult for players to ramp back up after extended time off. "It's a bummer," he said. "You're playing and you're in that routine and all of the sudden, you're out, you're done. It doesn't matter if you had (the virus) or not. "It's just a lot of uncertainty." Tanev said the challenge for North Division clubs moving forward will come when some restrictions are inevitably relaxed in different jurisdictions. "As stuff opens ... it's going to be harder for us," he said. "We've got to keep the same discipline." Canadiens head coach Claude Julien said that while the virus will continue hanging over the schedule — even north of the border — his team and its six opponents are in a good spot. "COVID's everywhere right now," said the 60-year-old. "We've been fortunate enough to stay away from it. "Every day we keep crossing our fingers that it keeps going that way." - With files from Gemma Karstens-Smith in Vancouver. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 5, 2021. ___ Follow @JClipperton_CP on Twitter Joshua Clipperton, The Canadian Press
A complaint from members of the Canadian women's sevens team has prompted Rugby Canada to call in an independent investigator and revamp the team coaching staff. The sevens side is coached by John Tait, a former Canadian international who serves as Rugby Canada's director of women's high performance. The 47-year-old coached the sevens women to a bronze medal at the 2016 Rio Olympics and gold at the 2015 Pan-American Games. In its five-paragraph release Friday, Rugby Canada did not name Tait, say who was the subject of the investigation or specify the complaint. But Tait does not figure in the new-look coaching setup. "Of course, matters of employment and confidentiality are really important to us. I would ask you to draw your own conclusions," Rugby Canada CEO Allen Vansen said in an interview when asked if Tait was involved in the complaint. In a subsequent email, he said: "matters related to employees are confidential." Vansen said he could not provide further details about the complaint other than to say: "I can certainly share that the complaints are from multiple individuals." Tait, in a text to The Canadian Press, said he can't comment at this time but hoped to be able to speak on the matter in the coming weeks. "It's surreal," he said. Tait, an imposing figure at six foot eight, won 37 caps for Canada from 1997 to 2002. He played professionally in Wales with Cardiff and France with CA Brive. He has been a coaching constant at Rugby Canada for more than a decade, having served as an assistant coach with the men's 15s team and head coach of the women's 15s team prior to taking over the sevens women. Last August, the father of three was given additional responsibilities, handed the high-performance role on the women's side in addition to his sevens head coaching duties. Team captain Ghislaine Landry confirmed that the complaint was made by the entire team but declined further comment. In the statement, Vansen said: “Rugby Canada is taking these concerns very seriously. We are following our internal policies and procedures that are in alignment with established national response guidelines, and in a manner that reflects our values." He said he hoped the investigator's report will be completed by the end of March. "And we have been assured it will be no later than mid-April." The clock is ticking. The Olympic rugby sevens competition is scheduled for July 26-31 in Tokyo. And reputations are at stake. The Canadian women are a medal threat. They were third in the HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series standings when the season shut down after five events last year, having finished runner-up at three events and third at a fourth. Canada was third overall the previous season, lifting the trophy at the Kitakyushu Sevens in Japan in April 2019. It marked the first cup win for the Canadian women since 2017. Sandro Fiorino, head coach of the women's 15s team, has temporarily moved from Ontario to Langford, B.C., to serve as interim sevens coach with help from Maria Gallo, an assistant coach with the 15s team. Mick Byrne, a specialist coach with both New Zealand and Australia who has consulted remotely with the Canadian sevens side since 2012, "will assume the role of national senior women’s sevens interim head coach through to the Olympic Games." Rugby Canada said in the statement. Byrne is not currently in Canada. Vansen said Rugby Canada is working on the necessary paperwork to get him into the country. "We remain united and focused on our goal of winning a medal at the Olympic Games." Landry said in email to The Canadian Press. "We are training together and are confident in the interim plan. We look forward to working with Mick, Sandro and Maria." The World Series ground to a halt when the pandemic stuck. Rugby Canada says the women are expected to travel to a tournament in early April with Byrne expected to join the team on the trip. --- Follow @NeilMDavidson on Twitter This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 5, 2021 Neil Davidson, The Canadian Press
TAMPA, Fla. — Clyde Christensen had a bigger role than just being Tom Brady’s quarterbacks coach this season. The 65-year-old longtime assistant coach also served as Tampa Bay Buccaneers chaplain. It’s no surprise then that Christensen spent time Friday afternoon leading a prayer event in a parking lot outside Raymond James Stadium just two days before the Super Bowl. “It’s been an awful special journey and we’re out here praying and asking God to bless our city and protect us from some of the things that take place on a Super Bowl weekend,” Christensen told The Associated Press. “I think the measurement of a city is how do we care for our down and out, how do we care for our poor, how do we care for our widows, how do we handle racial difference. I think that’s the starting point and that’s why I took the afternoon to come out here with some fellow-hearted people and pray.” When Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians decided to keep the team’s chapel services in house because of COVID-19, he turned to Christensen, a devout Christian, to lead. “It was a little unexpected,” Christensen said. “He didn’t ask me. He put it on my plate and I kinda tried to turn it down a few times. I wasn’t looking for more work and headaches, but it’s been kinda neat. It’s been neat for me personally because it’s made me pray harder for our staff and our coaches and our town.” Christensen mentored Andrew Luck and Peyton Manning before he got a chance to work with Brady, who chases his seventh Super Bowl title when the Buccaneers (14-5) face the defending champion Kansas City Chiefs (16-2). Christensen was part of Tony Dungy's staff in Tampa between 1996 and 2001. He served as an assistant for the Colts from 2002-15. Christensen returned to the Buccaneers in 2019 when Arians came in. “I was here 25 years ago with coach Dungy and his call to me was to go make an impact any way we can,” Christensen said. “I see coaching as a platform for bigger things. Football is football, but the call is much bigger than that. I love every part of this city and I wanna see this weekend showcase the good.” The prayer event was organized by Athletes In Action in partnership with International Justice Mission, one of the leading international anti-trafficking organizations. About 30 people, many wearing Buccaneers jerseys, gathered in a parking lot to pray and listen to various leaders. Among the speakers was Trey Burton, a seven-year NFL veteran who threw the “Philly Special” touchdown pass to quarterback Nick Foles in the Eagles' victory over Brady and New England in Super Bowl 52. “I’m from Tampa so having this here is really cool,” Burton said. “It’s awesome to see people who are passionate about ending trafficking. There’s 40 million people still enslaved today and we believe no children should be going through what so many children are going through.” Meriam Guirguis, an executive at First Horizon Bank, also was among those in attendance at the event. “Tampa Bay has always been a community that really does come together,” she said. “Having the quarterbacks coach two days before the biggest event of the year coming out and showing support is incredible.” ___ More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL Rob Maaddi, The Associated Press
MANCHESTER, England — Protests against his family’s ownership of Manchester United have long bemused Joel Glazer. “I get that some fans don’t like us,” he said. “To hate us when the club has been so successful, it’s extraordinary.” The co-owner’s bewilderment over vitriol came after seeing Old Trafford packed at a game in 2010 with green-and-gold scarves being waved by fans who, in a show of dissent, adopted the club’s colours from its 1878 formation. The insight into ownership’s thinking was revealed in a book by a former staff member, necessary by the lack of any public comment by the Glazer family. The silence has highlighted the lack of any attempt to heal the rift. The Glazers have staunchly maintained a distance from supporters, who have not mounted any sustained fight to oust them. Contrast, then, the Glazers' passion and joy last month after seeing the family’s other sports team — the Tampa Bay Buccaneers — win at Green Bay to advance to a Super Bowl matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs this weekend. The family doesn’t talk to fans or media in England, let alone Manchester, in the manner similar to the way they explain their decisions at the Bucs, often at length. “We’ve known from the beginning they’re awful news for the club,” said Manchester United season ticket holder Scott Patterson, who runs the Republik of Mancunia website. “Showing no interest in communicating with the fans makes things worse.” This could be the Glazers’ most successful year on both sides of the Atlantic since 2003, when the Buccaneers last won the Super Bowl and United won the English Premier League. United is mounting its best title challenge since winning its record 20th English league trophy in 2013. Just don’t expect to see any public celebrations in England featuring the six siblings of the late Malcolm Glazer who control United. Joe Glazer stated the family has a policy of a “reluctance to engage” in a parting message to his media adviser Tehsin Nayani, whose publication of exchanges with his boss in a 2015 book, “The Glazer Gatekeeper," showed internal discussions about the tumult and loathing of the family’s ownership. Despite a public offering of Manchester United on the New York Stock Exchange in 2012, the Glazers remain in control approaching the 16th anniversary of their takeover. The valuation of the club has risen to around $3 billion, ending hopes of a fan takeover. In 2005, the Glazers arrived to effigies being burned in the streets outside Old Trafford. A club with no debt before the takeover has been paying the price of the leveraged takeover ever since, with payments on interest, debt and dividends to the Glazers costing United more than 1 billion pounds ($1.5 billion). “The thing that’s protected Manchester United against any trouble is the commercial nature of their machine which is very similar to what they have been able to deliver in Tampa,” said Rob Wilson, who lectures at Sheffield Hallam University in northern England. United’s revenue has swelled from 166.4 million pounds ($300 million) in the year before the takeover in 2005 to a record 627.1 million pounds ($783 million) in 2018-19 before the pandemic. But while the Glazers have overseen an expansion of the club’s commercial operations — licensing the brand to an array of commercial products across the world — United was already the second-highest moneymaker in world football in 2005 and was now in fourth place. United did not need the Glazers in 2005 to transform a team longing to win the championship again, as was seen with the arrival of Roman Abramovich at Chelsea in 2003, Sheik Mansour’s Abu Dhabi buyout of Manchester City in 2008, and with fellow American sports tycoons from the Boston Red Sox at Liverpool in 2010. United had won the Premier League eight times in 13 years before the Glazers arrived, a return to dominance engineered by manager Alex Ferguson. He would win the league another five times — and the Champions League again — before retiring in 2013 despite austerity in the transfer market. Replacing Ferguson after 26 years in charge has proved trickier than imagined for a team on its fourth manager since 2013. The only Premier League title parades these days in Manchester are staged by neighbour City, which collected the trophy for the first time only in 2012. While Ferguson contested four Champions League finals and won two, United hasn’t advanced further than the quarterfinals since then. And that’s despite the type of lavish spending Ferguson never received, with more than 1 billion pounds splurged on players in eight years. “Every year that passes, the genius of Ferguson’s ability to remain competitive is emphasized,” Patterson said. Patterson was particularly troubled by Ed Glazer donating hundreds of thousands of dollars to support both of Donald Trump’s presidential election campaigns. On the same day in 2019 that Glazer hosted a fundraiser for Trump — who has been denounced for racist tweets — United was demanding action from social media companies against racist abuse sent to midfielder Paul Pogba. “Sections of the fanbase have been passive during periods of success,” Patterson said of the Glazers. “But they’re poison.” Such extreme rhetoric from a high-profile fan is not reflected in any sustained opposition. Opposition persists to their ownership but groups like the Manchester United Supporters’ Trust lost momentum after the high of the green-and-gold publicity of 2010. While the Glazers won’t speak to MUST, the group has toned down its public comments against them and seems to focus instead on engagement with the administration in Manchester about the matchday experience to secure improvements. “We don’t believe the best response is to revert to a hostile relationship with the board which would be the result if we chose protest rather than dialogue,” MUST said in 2019. Even though the Glazers have done little to win over fans -- apart from freezing season ticket prices in a stadium increasingly looking outdated -- it seems the United faithful has given up trying to force them out. The most recent expression of dissent was collectively with rival fan groups over the Glazers being involved in a power-grab to overhaul the English leagues. “You are better having a voice inside the tent than trying to shout from the outside,” Wilson said. “The protests have been a bit cyclical which have tended to follow some of the sporting performance.” And just at a time when fans are shut out of stadiums, United is a realistic Premier League contender this late in the season for the first time since Ferguson vacated the dugout. Three immediate successors failed, but former player Ole Gunnar Solskjær is drawing inspiration from the Buccaneers in the title challenge -- particularly the role of their veteran superstar on Super Bowl weekend. “Tom Brady is an example for every single sportsman out there that it’s still possible even at the age of 42,” Solskjær said. “We tell our young players that to be at the top level, it’s not just natural talent, it’s dedication it’s hard work, it’s focus.” At United, the Glazers’ focus seems very much on profit and success but no rapprochement with supporters. ___ More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Rob Harris, The Associated Press
