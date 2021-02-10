Super Bowl Champion Rob Gronkowski Jokes He Might Retire to Avoid Next Season’s Training Camp
The athlete came out of retirement to join the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with Tom Brady this season
TAMPA, Fla. — The Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrated their victory Wednesday with a boat parade amid continued concern over the coronavirus pandemic. The parade got started around 1 p.m. on the Hillsborough River near downtown Tampa. Thousands of fans decked out in Buccaneers gear lined the river on a sun-splashed day to cheer on stars such as quarterback Tom Brady, tight end Rob Gronkowski and many others. The team arrived by bus and boarded at least four boats. Mayor Jane Castor again emphasized that people attending the parade must wear masks outdoors and observe social distancing rules. It appeared many were abiding by the mask order but many others were not. There were also dozens of people on private boats, kayaks and other watercraft crowding the river to catch a glimpse of the team. They were directed to stay at least 50 feet (15 metres) from the boats carrying players. After Tampa Bay's 31-9 win over the Kansas City Chiefs in Sunday's title game, throngs of people gathered in the city's entertainment districts. Many were seen maskless despite the orders requiring them. Brian Ford, chief operating officer of the Buccaneers, said in video announcement that fans should heed the rules as they celebrate the team's victory. “It's essential we do it the right way,” Ford said. “We want to do our part to ensure it's done in a safe and responsible manner.” Also Wednesday, Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis lashed out at the news media when he suggested there is bias in coverage of the pandemic, particularly the Super Bowl in Tampa. “You don’t care as much when it’s a peaceful protest,” he said at an appearance in the city of Venice, south of Tampa. “You don’t care as much if you’re celebrating a Biden election. You only care about if it’s people you don’t like.” DeSantis attended the Super Bowl and was photographed at times not wearing a mask despite a requirement to do so. ___ Associated Press writer Curt Anderson in St. Petersburg contributed to this story. Fred Goodall, The Associated Press
Houston Texans president Jamey Rootes has resigned after more than 20 years, the team's latest move in an off-season of upheaval. The announcement was made Wednesday and said that Rootes was leaving to pursue interests as a writer, public speaker, consultant and professor at the University of Houston. Rootes was hired in 2000 as the Texans began preparations for their expansion season in 2002. He was responsible for all of the team's business functions, including stadium naming rights and sponsorships, ticket sales and co-ordinating radio and TV broadcasting relationships. His departure continued the Texans' off-season turnover. The team hired coach David Culley and general manager Nick Caserio last month to replace Bill O'Brien, who held both jobs and was fired after an 0-4 start. The Texans also face uncertainty on the field with star quarterback Deshaun Watson requesting a trade last month. Houston finished 4-12 last season after reaching the playoffs in the previous two years. While with the Texans, Rootes created Lone Star Sports and Entertainment and served as its president. The organization has co-ordinated the many events at NRG Stadium since that time, including the Texas Bowl, the Texas Kickoff and many international soccer events. “We sincerely appreciate Jamey’s multiple contributions to the Texans franchise over his tenure and look forward to seeing him succeed in his new ventures,” Texans owner Cal McNair said. “We will now build upon this foundation and move forward with a bold and unwavering commitment to winning championships, creating memorable experiences for our fans, and doing great things for Houston," he said. Said Rootes: “The past two decades have been an amazing blessing for me and my family and I have the McNairs to thank for that." “It has been an honour to serve them in this capacity for as long as I have. I want to thank my teammates as we could not have had so many successes without their hard work and dedication to the team," he said. ___ More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL Kristie Rieken, The Associated Press
Canada's Bianca Andreescu made a second-round exit at the Australian Open on Wednesday, dropping a 6-3, 6-2 decision to Taiwan's Hsieh Su-Wei at Melbourne Park.
MONTREAL — It was another busy day in CFL free agency for Montreal Alouettes GM Danny Maciocia. Montreal signed five players Wednesday after reaching agreements with six Tuesday, the first day of CFL free agency. Among those to join the Alouettes on Wednesday were long-snapper Pierre-Luc Caron, linebacker Alexandre Chevrier, receiver Regis Cibasu, defensive back Kerfalla-Emmanuel Exume and offensive lineman Jason Lauzon-Seguin. All are Quebec natives. "We have always said that it is important for us to give our local players the opportunity to proudly wear the Alouettes' uniform," Maciocia said in a statement. "Today, on top of giving them just that, we have acquired talented players that will make our team better." The six-foot-two, 220-pound Caron appeared in 71 games over four seasons with the Calgary Stampeders. The Montreal native played collegiately at Laval. Chevrier, of Pointe-Claire, Que., had 12 special-teams tackles in 18 games last season with Saskatchewan. The Roughriders selected Chevrier in the seventh round, No. 55 overall, in the 2017 CFL draft out of the University of Sherbrooke. The six-foot-three, 232-pound Chibasu appeared in 16 games with the Toronto Argonauts in 2019. He was taken in the third round, No. 20 overall, by the Double Blue in the 2018 CFL draft out of the University of Montreal. Exume was a member of the Winnipeg Blue Bombers' Grey Cup-winning team in 2019, registering 25 special-teams tackles. The 26-year-old Montreal native also played at the University of Montreal. The six-foot-four, 300-pound Lauzon-Seguin appeared in two Grey Cup games in three seasons with Ottawa, winning in 2016 as a CFL rookie. The former Laval star, a native of Pointe-Claire, appeared om 54 career games with the Redblacks and was a 2017 East Division all-star. Ticats re-sign Canadian receiver Jones HAMILTON — The Hamilton Tiger-Cats re-signed Canadian receiver Brian Jones on Wednesday. The six-foot-four, 233-pound native of Enfield, N.S., has appeared in 43 career CFL games with the Toronto Argonauts (2016-18), Saskatchewan Roughriders (2018) and Hamilton (2019). Jones has registered 14 catches for 148 yards and a TD. Jones has also recorded 18 special-teams tackles, one blocked punt and three kickoff returns for 15 yards. Edmonton Football Team signs receiver Shaw EDMONTON — Kenny Shaw is back with the Edmonton Football Club. The veteran American receiver signed with Edmonton on Wednesday. Shaw joined the club in 2019 but missed the season due to injury. Shaw has also spent time with the Toronto Argonauts (2015-16), Ottawa Redblacks (2017) and Saskatchewan Roughriders (2018). He has registered 94 catches for 1,223 yards and five TDs in 25 career games. Veteran punter Ryan re-signs with Roughriders REGINA — Veteran punter Jon Ryan re-signed Wednesday with the Saskatchewan Roughriders. Ryan, a Regina native, became a CFL free agent Tuesday. Ryan registered a 48.8-yard punting average with Saskatchewan last year, his first with the CFL club following 12 years in the NFL. The 39-year-old was the Roughriders 2019 nominee for the league's outstanding special-teams player as well as a West Division all-star. In 2014, Ryan became the first Saskatchewan native to win a Super Bowl when the Seattle Seahawks defeated the Denver Broncos 43-8. Redblacks sign free-agent receiver Petermann OTTAWA --The Ottawa Redblacks signed Canadian receiver Daniel Petermann on Wednesday. The five-foot-11, 210-pound native of Stoney Creek, Ont., reunites with Ottawa head coach Paul LaPolice. Petermann spent two seasons with Winnipeg, the team LaPolice served as the offensive co-ordinator with before joining the Redblacks. Petermann had 25 catches for 272 yards and two TDs in 36 career games with Winnipeg. Blue Bombers agree to terms with receiver Mitchell WINNIPEG — The Winnipeg Blue Bombers agreed to terms Wednesday with American receiver Bryant Mitchell. The six-foot-two, 200-pound Mitchell spent the last two seasons in the NFL with the Arizona Cardinals and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Prior to that, he played three CFL seasons with the Edmonton Football Team. Stampeders sign American defensive back Lampkin CALGARY — The Calgary Stampeders re-signed American defensive back Ashton Lampkin on Wednesday. Lampkin signed with Calgary on March 20, 2020 but opted out of his CFL team Aug. 26 after the league cancelled the 2020 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The six-foot, 190-pound Lampkin played collegiately at Oklahoma State. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 10, 2021. The Canadian Press
PITTSBURGH — Ron Hextall, Pittsburgh Penguin. Yeah, it might take some getting used to. Still, longtime Penguins captain Sidney Crosby pointed to the club's decision to hire Hextall — long associated as both a player and an executive with cross-state rival Philadelphia — as the team's new general manager as proof that the NHL is in essence one big family. “It’s funny when you think about it, you don’t ever anticipate that,” Crosby said Wednesday, a day after the Penguins brought in Hextall to replace Hall of Famer Jim Rutherford, who resigned abruptly last month. “I think you find yourself saying that a lot in hockey, that it finds a way of bringing people together in different circumstances.” Hextall spent 11 of his 13 seasons in the NHL as a goalie with the Flyers, often clashing with Pittsburgh superstar Mario Lemieux, who now happens to be Hextall's boss. He even spent four-plus years as Philadelphia's general manager, where one of his main jobs was to find a way to build a roster capable of toppling Crosby and the Penguins. Now, his gig is to surround Crosby and Evgeni Malkin with a team talented enough to make a deep playoff run. Bringing on a former nemesis to build a winner isn't exactly new territory in Pittsburgh. The Penguins acquired Philadelphia forward Rick Tocchet in February 1992 on the way to the Stanley Cup. Tocchet won two more Cups as an assistant coach with the Penguins in 2016 and '17. It speaks to the whirlwind nature of Hextall and new president of hockey operations Brian Burke's courtship that neither had spoken to Crosby or Penguins coach Mike Sullivan until after the ink on their respective contracts was dry. While they exchanged pleasantries on Wednesday morning, there's no time for a honeymoon period. Most front-office overhauls happen during the off-season. Not this one. Rutherford's stunning exit came two weeks into a 56-game sprint. There will be no feeling-out process. It will be trial and error done on the fly in one of the NHL's most competitive divisions. Yet filling the positions does give Pittsburgh something it's lacked during the last month: some semblance of normalcy. The 5-5-1 start has been filled with a steady stream of injuries to defenceman, a power play that's been largely ineffective and a schedule that's been erratic thanks to a COVID-19 outbreak involving the New Jersey Devils. They've played just once over the last week, a double-edged sword of sorts. Sure, it allows some of their injured players to get healthy. Defenceman Marcus Pettersson practiced Wednesday and is nearing a return from an upper-body injury. And it lets the coaching staff address some of the issues that have popped up. But it's also allowed things like the sting of a 4-3 loss to the New York Islanders last Saturday — a game in which the Penguins let a third-period lead slip away — linger longer than usual. Throw in the regime change above them and yeah, it's a lot to take in. “I think there's so much going on from an injury standpoint, games being shifted and moved,” Crosby said. "Our job is just playing and focusing on that ... our mindset and mentality is just on playing games and making sure that we’re just getting better.” Sullivan and Rutherford worked together closely while helping lead the Penguins to consecutive Stanley Cups. While Sullivan has a relationship with Burke stemming from their time working with the U.S. World Cup team, he and Hextall haven't frequented the same circles. Asked if he could recall the one goal he scored against Hextall during his own decadelong career as a defensive-minded forward — a late game-tying tally on Dec. 12, 1992, while Sullivan was with San Jose and Hextall was in Quebec — Sullivan said he did not. “My recollection of Ron as a goalie was that he was a fierce competitor and he wanted to win,” Sullivan said. “He had a tremendous career. I’m sure he'll bring that competitive spirit to our management team as well.” Sullivan disagreed with the idea that trying to develop a rapport in midseason is a “challenge,” repeatedly using the word “opportunity" instead. “These guys are really smart guys,” Sullivan said. "I think the objective is the same. And that’s to try and win the Stanley Cup with the core we have here and ... from my standpoint, my job doesn’t change. I’m going to coach this team the best way I know how. We’re going to coach this team the best way we know how to give us the best chance to win every night.” ___ More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Will Graves, The Associated Press
Sophie Schmidt recalls her introduction to the Canadian national team, feeling a mixture of fear, gratitude and awe at being there. "But (there were) just incredible humans and players around me, demanding the most out of me even though I was only 16 years old," she told a media conference call Wednesday. "I remember just looking around and having Andrea Neil, Amy Walsh, Charmaine Hooper, these huge names of soccer — not to mention Christine Sinclair who's still playing — (thinking) 'I'm playing with these amazing players and they see me as one of them and they're holding me to the same standards.' "It was just incredible the example they set. They paved the path for me and so many other players." The experience, she added, "gave me a hunger for more." Sixteen years later, Neil, Hooper and Walsh are in the Canada Soccer Hall of Fame. Schmidt and Sinclair, still going strong, are among the senior players being watched by the youngsters at a camp ahead of the SheBelieves Cup, which starts next week in Orlando. Schmidt, a 32-year-old from Abbotsford, B.C., is expected to win cap No. 200 when the eighth-ranked Canadians open Feb. 18 against the top-ranked Americans. Only the 37-year-old Sinclair (296) and 36-year-old Diana Matheson (206) have more. Schmidt, who helped the Houston Dash capture the NWSL Challenge Cup last year, has long been a constant on the Canadian team sheet. A midfielder who can shield the defence or help spark the attack, Schmidt can also play centre back if needed. For Schmidt, the 200 caps represent "durability and adaptability for me as a player." The milestone also represents all the teammates, coaches, family and friends who helped her get there. "It's definitely not a solo endeavour … I love the game. I love the people I get to play with," she said, "And I'm very thankful for this opportunity." The Canadian camp is the first under Bev Priestman, who took over as coach in November after Kenneth Heiner-Moller accepted a coaching job in his native Denmark. The 34-year-old Priestman was with Canada Soccer from 2013 to 2018, working as a youth coach and assistant with the senior side. She left in August 2018 to take up similar duties with the England women. "I think it's fair enough to expect that you're going to see a little different Canada under Bev, as it should be," said Schmidt. "There's definitely a familiarity there with Bev. A lot of the girls have seen her before, especially the younger players coming through know her quite well." Schmidt says the coaching staff did a good job preparing the players for camp, with Zoom calls on tactics and philosophy. "That was a huge win for us," she said. "So that we could be better prepared when we come into here and just start flying on the field with that stuff. So it's been nice. And I'm very excited for this tournament with Bev." The Canadian women, in their first outing since a 2-2 draw with Brazil at a tournament in France last March, start with a bang against the rival Americans. Canada's record against the U.S. is 3-50-7. "Every game against the U.S. is a battle, a fight tooth and nail 'til the end," said Schmidt. "We don't like them, they don't like us." Schmidt said her team may be feeling some rust given its recent inactivity while the Americans are coming off a pair of lopsided wins against Colombia. "But the expectations and standards are the same for our players," she said. "We come out, we expect ourselves to compete and to win. That's what we want to do and especially against the U.S. I mean, what an opportunity. They're No. 1 in the world. We'll see where we're at right away into this Olympic year. "It's going to be a challenge for sure but I think we're ready and we're eager." Canada then takes on No. 31 Argentina on Feb. 21 and Brazil, tied with Canada at No. 8, on Feb. 24. Argentina was a late replacement for No. 10 Japan, which opted out of the tournament due to the pandemic. As for the novice turned team leader, Schmidt says she doesn't think of herself as the grizzled veteran these days. "I feel like this inner child always coming into camp. I don't see myself as having that same stature as a Charmaine Hooper or an Andrea Neil … But there's definitely an expectation and a leadership thing that you have to bring to the pitch and in everything you do, and expect the most out of the younger players, that next generation, and kind of lead them the way." --- Follow @NeilMDavidson on Twitter This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 10, 2021 Neil Davidson, The Canadian Press
TORONTO — While Ontario's sport minister says NHL teams could dine at certain restaurants not open to the public during the province's stay-at-home order, teams in Toronto haven't had meals outside their hotel this season. A Maple Leafs spokesperson says any team meals have taken place at a hotel. According to NHL protocols, modified buffet service must be utilized, with food service by an attendant maintaining appropriate distancing. Steve Keogh said Real Sports, attached to Scotiabank Arena, also is an option for meals, but no teams have used that location. The Ottawa Senators did not immediately provide a list of locations where teams have dined. Lisa MacLeod, Ontario's sport minister, said Wednesday any restaurants approved for NHL teams are not open to the public during the stay-at-home order. Dr. David Williams, Ontario's chief medical officer of health, said earlier this week the league's strict COVID-19 testing policy was a factor in the decision to sign off on potential private restaurant dining for NHL teams. "We have a dining space within each hotel that we go to, and that's where the team meals are happening," Keogh said. "They're all following the proper protocols that the NHL and the province put forward — proper spacing, you're always sitting at the same seats within that dining area. It's not something where the teams can go out for a night out to dine at a particular restaurant." An NHL spokesperson said the league is not "planning to loosen the restrictions at this point in time." "Many parts of Ontario will end up being open as of next Tuesday so for example if Ottawa, where the Ottawa Senators play out of, is back into the orange category (in the province's restriction list), restaurants will be open to a maximum of 25 people anyway," MacLeod said. "But in this particular case it's restricted and was part of a very comprehensive proposal put forward by the NHL." A spokesperson for the Edmonton Oilers said the team's dining plans did not change on a trip to Ottawa this week after Williams' comments. Jamie Cartmell said it's possible the team could look to book a private space in a restaurant if restrictions loosen later this season. The stay-at-home order is set to expire Feb. 16 in Ottawa and Feb. 22 in Toronto. Indoor dining is prohibited during the stay-at-home order. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 10, 2021. The Canadian Press