Super Bowl 2025: Business storylines to know for Chiefs vs. Eagles

Fantasy managers often forget the postseason is a thing and how it could impact major teams heading into the next season, so we want to share our 10 biggest postseason lessons we can take into next year’s fantasy season. Dalton Del Don joins Matt Harmon to identify the 10 biggest lessons and fire up the 'Panic Meter' for the Lions and Buccaneers after they lost to their OCs to head coaching gigs. Harmon also shares some exciting news for the pod ahead of Super Bowl week in New Orleans.