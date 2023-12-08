Super 7 Conversation: Bishop Timon's Jaiden Harrison
Bishop Timon's Jaiden Harrison is hoping to lead his team back to the state finals, and he's breaking records along the way.
Bishop Timon's Jaiden Harrison is hoping to lead his team back to the state finals, and he's breaking records along the way.
The two-time major champion and world No. 3 is LIV's biggest signing to date.
Bubba Watson also traded away his two best players after the entire roster was set to return in 2024.
After two years of being one of PGA Tour's staunchest defenders, Masters champion Jon Rahm takes the money and runs to LIV Golf.
The documentary “Brett” airs Thursday night, and includes a story about the Royals-Yankees fight during deciding Game 5 of the 1977 American League Championship Series.
OTTAWA — Joseph Woll suffered a setback after playing a major role in Toronto's victory Thursday night. Woll made 29 saves in a stellar performance as the Maple Leafs defeated the Ottawa Senators 4-3. However, Woll exited midway through the third period with an injury after making a save on Rourke Chartier and was in obvious pain, requiring assistance to leave the ice. Prior to that, he made two huge saves on Vladimir Tarasenko and stopped Mathieu Joseph and Brady Tkachuk on a breakaway, among o
Andy Behrens looks at situations that should be giving managers nightmares as the fantasy playoffs loom.
Pruett is stepping away from drag racing to start a family, so Stewart is stepping into drag racing's top class.
King of the comeback? Not anymore.
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Mike Tomlin talks occasionally about the idea of “football justice," the belief that players and teams who put in the time and stick together are eventually rewarded. A different kind of “football justice” seems to have materialized over the last week for Tomlin and the rest of the Pittsburgh Steelers, a karmic leveling of sorts that has turned a once-promising season on its head. Barely 100 hours removed from a decisive upset at home at the hands of two-win Arizona, the Steele
The Steelers had their second horrible performance in five days.
Sal Vetri uncovers 10 important findings that can spur success in the final week before the fantasy football playoffs.
TORONTO — Otto Porter Jr. smiled when he heard that Toronto Raptors head coach Darko Rajakovic had called him a calming influence. "That's my job," said Porter. Porter played 14 minutes in Toronto's disappointing 112-103 loss to the Miami Heat on Wednesday, earning a team-best plus-14 defensive rating with two rebounds and an assist off the bench. Rajakovic said Porter will be a regular in the Raptors rotation after the solid performance. "Whether we’re down or up, I try to be even-keeled, makin
Manchester United listen to offers for Casemiro, Spurs eye Everton's Jarrad Branthwaite, Arsenal keen on Joao Palhinha, plus more.
Jan Blachowicz expressed "anger and sadness" in a statement where he explained why he had to pull out of UFC 297.
Here's how NBA Twitter reacted to the Lakers blowing out the Pelicans in the semifinal of the In-Season Tournament.
Cody Fajardo says he’s more interested in collecting championships than fattening his wallet. "I have a lot more fun winning Grey Cups than I do being the highest-paid player and not making the playoffs," said the Montreal Alouettes quarterback during a virtual press conference Thursday. The Grey Cup champion Alouettes extended Fajardo’s contract through the 2025 CFL season on Wednesday. The dollar figure was not disclosed. Fajardo was already under contract for next year after signing a two-yea
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs will be without four of their starters, including running back Isiah Pacheco and left tackle Donovan Smith on offense, when they play the Buffalo Bills on Sunday. The Chiefs also will be without linebacker Drue Tranquill and safety Bryan Cook, Chiefs coach Andy Reid said Friday. Pacheco, who had offseason shoulder surgery, bruised the same shoulder and missed the entire week of practice. The league's fifth-leading rusher was coming off a big game, r
Anthony Smith disagrees with those calling for Jon Jones to be stripped of his UFC heavyweight title.
Which underrated and under-appreciated gems will go off in Week 14? Scott Pianowski identifies some key sleepers with plausible upside.
Derrick Henry rarely ever leaves the field for injury. Henry was on his way to his best game this season with 102 yards on 21 carries and two touchdowns when he picked up 9 yards with 11:34 left in regulation. Nobody was more frustrated than Henry, even as he respects the move being made for his own protection.