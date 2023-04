The Daily Beast

CBSOn Wednesday evening, following this week’s Survivor, my fiancé and I got into a heated debate: Was there a mathematical way that Heidi could have played her advantage more accurately at Tribal Council?Now, bear with me, especially if you’re not a regular Survivor watcher.In a vote of 3 to 2, Matt was voted out in this last episode, but the information that viewers were taking into the vote is that Matt had an immunity idol that he believed was real, but was actually a fake one supplied to hi