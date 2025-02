The Suns defeated the Warriors, 130-105. Suns Top Performers Devin Booker – 31 points, 11 assists, 5 rebounds, 5 3PM Bradley Beal – 21 points (3-3 3PM) Warriors Top Performers Andrew Wiggins – 17 points, 8 rebounds, 6 assists Moses Moody – 17 points, 6 rebounds, 4 3PM The Suns improve to 25-22, while the Warriors fall to 24-24