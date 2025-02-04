Suns vs Trailblazers Game Highlights
The Blazers defeated the Suns, 121-119 in OT. Devin Booker missed a FT at the end of the game to tie the game prior the final possessions that ensued. Top Performers – Phoenix Devin Booker – 34 points, 13-14 FTs, 3 rebounds, 4 assists, 3 3PM Became Suns’ all-time leading scorer tonight, passing Walter Davis (15,666) Third straight 30+ PT game for Booker 1 of 11 players to lead a franchise in 3PM and PTS, joining: Stephen Curry GS Damian Lillard POR Mike Conley MEM Kemba Walker CHA Dirk Nowitzki DAL LeBron James CLE Kobe Bryant LAL Paul Pierce BOS Allen Iverson PHI Reggie Miller IND Kevin Durant – 27 points, 5 rebounds, 5 assists Bradley Beal – 25 points, 5 rebounds, 3 assists Top Performers – Portland Deandre Ayton – 25 points, 20 rebounds 4th career 20-20 game, 1st w/ POR Fourth straight 20+ PTS game 8th player this season to record a 20+ and 20+ game Deni Avdija – 24 points, 8 rebounds, 5 assists, 3 3PM Toumani Camara – 17 points, 5 3PM, 5 rebounds The Blazers have won 4 straight and 8 of 9 to improve to 21-29. The Suns move to 25-24 with the loss.