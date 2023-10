Reuters

Hurricanes spinning across the Atlantic Ocean are now more than twice as likely to strengthen from a weak Category 1 storm to a major Category 3 hurricane in just 24 hours, new research finds, with U.S. East Coast cities poised to take a critical hit. Over the past 20 years, the likelihood of such a scenario unfolding in the Atlantic Basin was 8.12% compared with just 3.23% during the period from 1970 to 1990, the study in the journal Scientific Reports found. Hurricanes are now also more likely to strengthen rapidly off the U.S. East Coast and in the Caribbean Sea, but slower to gain steam in the Gulf of Mexico.