Sunny Sunday with above-normal temperatures
We're looking at highs in the upper 80s on Sunday!
Morgan Rielly scored with 12 seconds remaining, and the Toronto Maple Leafs overcame squandering a two-goal, third-period lead.
Another victorious return to Toronto for Dwane Casey.
Pascal Siakam is excited to be back to full speed.
The Carolina Hurricanes paused their beef with the Montreal Canadiens for a good cause.
Big news out of Pittsburgh.
Russell Wilson's return from injury for the Seahawks against the Packers headlines a packed Week 10 slate in the NFL.
The former Grizzlies and Kings head coach announced Saturday he will step away from his position after being diagnosed with "a treatable form of cancer."
Get ready for your Week 10 fantasy football matchups with our overall positional rankings.
Nick Nurse gave Dwane Casey a quick hat tip for his work with the Pistons.
OBJ's time in Cleveland didn't end well, but he thanked just about everyone involved.
Patrick Mahomes has passed for more than 278 yards just once in his last seven games. Can he rebound on the road against a stingy Raiders defense?
Tommy Paul won the first ATP Tour title of his career, beating Canada's Denis Shapovalov 6-4, 2-6, 6-4 to capture the Stockholm Open on Saturday.
Aaron Rodgers returned to the Packers on Saturday, a sign he'll start in Week 10.
Anthony Davis ripped the Lakers after their miserable third quarter in Friday's game.
Robert Woods will miss the rest of the season due to the injury.
Scottie Pippen said he was a better teammate than Michael Jordan.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Clippers shut down Karl-Anthony Towns, and the Minnesota Timberwolves disappeared with him. Paul George scored 23 points, Reggie Jackson added 21 points and the Clippers won 129-102 on Saturday night for their seventh victory in a row. Towns was held to eight points on 3-of-11 shooting in his first single-digit scoring game since 2018. He missed all five of his 3-point attempts, ending his streak of making at least two in the season’s first 11 games. “We’re fro
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Evgenii Dadonov and Jonathan Marchessault each scored twice and the Vegas Golden Knights beat the Vancouver Canucks 7-4 on Saturday night. Vegas extended its win streak to 8-2-0 since Oct. 26 after opening the season 1-4-0. The Golden Knights also continued dominating the Canucks, improving to 9-0-2 all-time since 2017. After Vancouver goalie Thatcher Demko was called for delay of game for knocking his own net off the post, Marchessault scored his 100th goal as a Golden Knight t
Drew Timme had 37 points.
DENVER (AP) — The Colorado Avalanche overcame a slow start with another strong offensive push to beat the San Jose Sharks 6-2 on Saturday night. Sam Girard led the way with a goal and three assists, while Nazem Kadri had a goal and an assist and Alex Newhook scored his first regular-season NHL goal for Colorado. Darcey Kuemper stopped 28 shots for the Avalanche, who have outscored their last two opponents 13-3. Logan Couture and Alexander Barabanov scored for the Sharks, while Adin Hill made 25