Sunny to start the week
Sunny to start the week
DENVER (AP) — As Denver neared triple-digit temperatures, Ben Gallegos sat shirtless on his porch swatting flies off his legs and spritzing himself with a misting fan to try to get through the heat. Gallegos, like many in the nation's poorest neighborhoods, doesn't have air conditioning. The 68-year-old covers his windows with mattress foam to insulate against the heat and sleeps in the concrete basement. He knows high temperatures can cause heat stroke and death, and his lung condition makes hi
Police who responded to reports of the bear posted the video.
"I didn’t think a shark could actually shake a boat like that," fishing boat captain Carl Torresson said. "The boat was shaking like a bag of popcorn. Like literally, I was shaking like an earthquake." (Credit: BlacktipH)
OTTAWA — Power was restored to thousands of Hydro Ottawa customers by Saturday evening after the National Capital Region was hit by a series of severe thunderstorms. The utility initially reported about 4,600 customers were without power in Canada's capital after pounding rain, lightning strikes and hail hit the city on Friday afternoon. By Saturday evening, fewer than 400 customers remained without power. Hydro Ottawa says due to the extent of the damage from downed power lines and trees, it ma
PAVLIVKA, Ukraine (AP) — The summer winds carried the smell of burned grain across the southern Ukrainian steppe and away from the shards of three Russian cruise missiles that struck the unassuming metal hangars. The agricultural company Ivushka applied for accreditation to export grain this year, but the strike in mid-July destroyed a large portion of the stock, days after Russia abandoned the grain deal that would have allowed the shipments across the Black Sea without fear of attack. Men shir
Potential Tropical Depression Emily was northeast of the Leeward Islands.
A 16-megawatt offshore turbine joined China's fleet this week, and the company behind it boasts it alone should be able to power 36,000 homes a year.
A fresh batch of thunderstorms will push through southern Ontario through Saturday morning, but will begin to clear out by the afternoon, making for a much more pleasant second half to the day
A black bear in Alaska found an unconventionally cozy place to get some shut-eye.
‘Fox News Live’ co-hosts Molly Line and Griff Jenkins react to a study estimating 800 great white sharks have visited the shores of Cape Cod.
Arrest warrant issued for Butler County animal rescue owner following grizzly discovery
South Dade theme park’s concept flies in the face of what Zoo Miami stands for: habitat preservation | Opinion
Hail and strong winds pelted parts of Ontario, Canada, on Friday, July 28, as an intense thunderstorm swept over the region, local media reported.According to Environment Canada, severe thunderstorm watches were issued in southern and eastern Ontario until late Friday afternoon.This footage was filmed by Chris Van der Vyver, who said it was captured in Ottawa on Friday, and told Storyful his car’s windshield was cracked by the hail. Credit: Chris Van der Vyver via Storyful
Scientists with the CSULB Shark Lab have observed more juvenile white sharks than ever before at SoCal beaches, yet there hasn't been an increase in shark bites.
San Luis Obispo County analyzed the environmental impacts of the eventual dismantling of the nuclear power plant.
A 70-year-old man's feet sink into the soil as he passes abandoned boats where there used to be the water of Lake Titicaca. The highest navigable lake in the world has receded to what Bolivian authorities say are critically low levels due to a persistent drought. “It’s completely dry,” Jaime Mamani said in exasperation while walking along the new shoreline in Huarina, a farming town 70 kilometers (43 miles) west of La Paz where he is a community leader.
OSOYOOS, British Columbia (Reuters) -An evacuation order for the Canadian town of Osoyoos and its surrounding district in the province of British Columbia had been issued late Saturday night due to an out-of-control wildfire that has crossed the border from the U.S. state of Washington. The wildfire, called Eagle Bluff, is approximately 4 kilometres (2.49 miles) from Osoyoos and is currently estimated to be 885 hectares (2,200 acres) in size on the Canadian side of the border, according to the British Columbia Wildfire Service. It was estimated to be around 2,000 hectares in size on the U.S. side by the BC Wildfire Service.
Northern China on Sunday braced for potential floods from the Doksuri storm that caused havoc in southern areas, with residents in Beijing warned not to go outside due to expected record rains. Doksuri, though downgraded from a typhoon earlier in the day, is one of the strongest storms to hit China in years and has forced hundreds of thousands to evacuate in the southern province of Fujian after flooding. China's Ministry of Water Resources lifted emergency warnings about the potential for floods to the second-highest level for Beijing, Tianjin and the surrounding Hebei province, adding that several rivers in the region were expected to flood.
BRIGHTON, Iowa (AP) — You-pick farms are struggling through heat, drought and haze as customers cancel picking appointments and crops across Iowa refuse to grow. These farms offer visitors the chance to harvest their own produce straight from the tree, bush or ground. But this summer marks Iowa’s third year in a row of drought. And that is hurting farmers who grow water-intensive crops like blueberries and strawberries that are particularly sensitive to heat and drought, the Cedar Rapids Gazette
The project for more tree cover to "help slow climate change" wants to hit a million trees by 2025.