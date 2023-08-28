Sunny skies and above average temps for the next few days
KCRA 3 Weather meteorologist Dirk Verdoorn looks at how long the above average heat will linger and when a big drop in temps will arrive.
“I can’t even start to imagine something out there that big.”
The National Park Service said visitors at Yellowstone National Park should stay at least 300 feet away from bears.
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Forecasters are warning of possible flash flooding and landslides across the eastern Yucatan peninsula and western Cuba, and Florida braced for a possible hurricane by midweek, as a weather system off the coast of Mexico was expected to become a tropical storm by Sunday, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency Saturday for most of the state's Gulf coast as the weather system strengthens as it moves northward ac
Here’s the latest on Category 2 Hurricane Franklin
Hurricane Franklin will grow into a formidable storm this week as it passes far south of Atlantic Canada. The storm may still influence heavy rain in the region
Idalia came to life as a named storm in the far southern Gulf of Mexico Sunday. The storm could quickly gain further strength in the coming days
Heavy rain early Sunday led dozens of people to vacate the Elm River RV Park in Lower Debert, N.S.Greg Muise, the Onslow Belmont Fire Brigade chief, said the fire department responded to a call that the campground was flooded at around 1 a.m.The fire department said about 30 RVs left the park. It was not a mandatory evacuation.When the fire department, RCMP and EMO arrived, most of the park had 30 millimetres of water on the ground and it was twice that in some low sections."When we got there, w
If you sit out in the African bush for a few days, as I have just done, and watch wild animals come and go across the plains in large numbers, it is hard to imagine that these ecosystems might be under grave threat.
No barometer? No worries; birds have got you covered!
Residents of the Shuswap region in British Columbia's Interior will learn about the condition of properties affected by a devastating wildfire starting Monday. Derek Sutherland, director of the emergency operations centre for the Columbia Shuswap Regional District, said staff will call residents to talk about next steps. The estimated number of properties destroyed by the Bush Creek East wildfire just over a week ago is unchanged at 131, he said, with another 37 sustaining damage. The district i
EDMONTON — After saying last week she was angry Northerners don't receive the same services from the federal government as people in the rest of Canada, Northwest Territories Premier Caroline Cochrane says the prime minister made "specific commitments" to address the issue this weekend when they met to discuss firefighting efforts. Cochrane said in a social media post following her meeting with Justin Trudeau in Edmonton on Saturday that she thanked him for the federal support the territory has
Localized flooding remains possible in Atlantic Canada as heavy rain continues this weekend. More heavy rain is possible later in the week
The Yellowstone National Park grizzly bear research survey will take place from Aug. 28 to Oct. 31
A conservation group in Nova Scotia is raising concerns about plans to develop a gold mine in Guysborough County because of the site's proximity to one of the province's longest rivers.Atlantic Mining Nova Scotia Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Australia-based St Barbara Ltd., announced last week that it was "fully committed" to the Cochrane Hill project on the province's Eastern Shore.It did also announced it was withdrawing from provincial and federal environmental processes for the Tou
Solar Orbiter's discovery of these jets, called "picoflares," could solve the mystery of how the sun keeps blasting Earth with charged particles.
Canada's environment minister travels to China today to attend diplomatic meetings with an international group that advises Beijing on climate change — and he's ignoring opposition calls for him to quit the group and call out China over human rights abuses and alleged interference in Canadian elections.Steven Guilbeault is attending the annual general meeting of the China Council for International Cooperation on Environment and Development (CCICED), along with representatives of the United Natio
Wildfires forced Amanda Dengler to flee her home in Canada’s Northwest Territories three times in the past 18 months, and each time her cats have evaded her attempts to bring them along. The latest time, Dengler had to stay away longer than expected, and joined the many residents who have turned to networks of volunteers who are rescuing animals from communities threatened by Canada’s record year of wildfires. Dengler said she tried to catch her three cats on Aug. 13, when she left her home in the town of Hay River because of a nearby wildfire.
CANTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — At least seven tornadoes touched down in Michigan as part of severe storms powered by strong winds that killed five people, while downing trees, tearing roofs off buildings and leaving hundreds of thousands of customers without power, officials said. The National Weather Service on Friday said an EF-2 tornado with a maximum wind speed of 125 mph (201 kilometers per hour) struck Lansing, the state capital, killing one person Thursday night and injuring three others.
The storm system is becoming better organized and is getting stronger. Here’s everything you need to know.
In B.C., more evacuees are returning home to the Central Okanagan region, as firefighters gain ground against the McDougall Creek wildfire. After more than 10,000 homes were put on evacuation orders last week, officials say the number is now down to around 3,400. But with news of some neighbourhoods being decimated, uncertainty remains for many evacuees still in limbo. Kamil Karamali has the details.