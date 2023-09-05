Sunny days, hotter temperatures ahead
We're topping out at 103 degrees on Tuesday in the Valley, but we'll be near 113 degrees by the end of the week.
The celebrities asked for donations to their Maui fund, but were flooded with comments asking why they couldn't use more of their own money instead.
Presley spoke about her relationship with Elvis at the Venice Film Festival press conference for "Priscilla," an upcoming biopic about her life.
West was photographed with his bottom exposed on board the vessel with his ‘wife’
A Wall Street Journal survey stunned the ABC News anchor.
Trump calls it ‘just another trick being used by the Radical Left Communists, Marxists, and Fascists’
When analysts from the Center for Strategic and International Studies ran a series of war games simulating a Chinese invasion of Taiwan last year, they learned something surprising. The games indicated that the US Air Force, fighting nearly alone after the destruction of much of the US Navy, could almost single-handedly destroy the Chinese invasion force.
Marsha Wipperman wanted to give her son the best life possible, even if it meant taking on parent PLUS student loans. Now she just wants relief.
‘He looks just like any other husband who was made to go to a Beyoncé concert’
Errol Musk criticized an exposé from The New Yorker, which explored the SpaceX CEO's influence on the Ukraine war, as a "hit job," The U.S. Sun reported.
An Air Canada passenger said she witnessed two travelers in front of her get escorted off a plane for complaining about puke-covered seats.
As the summer months begin to give way to autumn, the stoic Ukrainian soldiers are fighting through the heavily defended Russian lines across the south of their country, as multiple breaches across the most heavily defended lines have been widely reported.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are all smiles in intimate holiday photos that were shown in a blink-and-you'll-miss-it moment in their Netflix docuseries
“That’s where a difference can be made," said Susan Del Percio.
The Wednesday actor responded to the claims on her Instagram story.
The conservative attorney has a stark warning for the former president.
Sophia Loren is simply ageless in her latest outing in Venice. See the pictures.
Russian President Vladimir Putin said Monday that a landmark deal allowing Ukraine to export grain safely through the Black Sea amid the war won’t be restored until the West meets Moscow's demands on its own agricultural exports. Ukraine and its Western allies have dismissed the Kremlin’s demands as a ploy to advance its own interests. Still, Putin's remarks dashed hopes that his talks with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan could revive an agreement seen as vital for global food supplies, e
Unconfirmed footage appears to show the smoking remains of the first ever destroyed Challenger-2 tank in Ukraine's southern counteroffensive.
The Texas senator had another awkward moment on live TV.
Huawei's Mate 60 Pro is powered by a new Kirin 9000s chip that was made in China by Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp (SMIC), TechInsights said in the report shared with Reuters on Monday. Huawei started selling its Mate 60 Pro phone last week.