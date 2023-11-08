Sunny and 80º for Wednesday before a dip in temps!
The Valley will see a dip in temperatures on Thursday and Friday across the Valley.
The Valley will see a dip in temperatures on Thursday and Friday across the Valley.
Mr. Wonderful wants you to scrap the Starbucks and start hustling.
“He does the same thing over and over and over,” said the ex-president’s former right-hand man.
The MSNBC host called it “the stupidest possible thing he could say” under oath.
After Kayleigh McEnany said on Fox News that Trump should get a "better sketch artist" in court, and called her work a travesty, the artist hit back.
Trudeau was Canada's prime minister at the time, and is the father of current Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau
An elderly poppy seller said he was “punched and kicked” as pro-Palestine protesters staged a sit-in at Edinburgh Waverley train station at the weekend.
A 16-year-old was taken to a hospital in critical condition, Syracuse officials said
In a separate line of questioning, Trump also seemingly forgot he'd stopped being president by 2021.
The Arkansas governor, who was press secretary under the former president, had avoided backing him for 2024.
The comic said prosecutors missed a chance to get some real answers.
Donald Trump was not the only person to attract attention when his fraud trial began in Manhattan.
The Florida governor goaded the former president about why he won't debate in the 2024 Republican presidential primary.
The Prince and Princess of Wales break this golden rule when travelling with their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, for now
MGK's number one fan.
As the grocery code of conduct nears completion, the Canadian industry's biggest player is raising concerns the guidelines could add fuel to the food inflation fire. Loblaw Companies Ltd. said it’s worried the code could "raise food prices for Canadians by more than $1 billion" in a letter sent to members of both the steering committee developing the code and the industry sub-committee on Nov. 1, and obtained by The Canadian Press. The grocer cannot endorse the code in its current form, wrote ch
‘Modern Family’ star lived in Miami years ago
Russia will not be able to advance in Ukraine for at least six months, an imprisoned former officer who played a key part in the invasion of the Donbas in 2014 has claimed.
Yahalom is part of the IDF's Combat Engineering Corps and expanded in size a few years ago in response to Hamas' growing tunnel threat.
The conspiracy theorist lawmaker said something that even her biggest critics agreed with.
Reuters/Tasos Katopodis, Kevin WurmProsecutors in Donald Trump’s Washington, D.C. election subversion trial filed a rebuttal against his request to dismiss charges as “meritless,” writing, “The defendant stands alone in American history for his alleged crimes. No other president has engaged in conspiracy and obstruction to overturn valid election results and illegitimately retain power.” Trump had previously claimed that because his attempt to influence the election failed, he shouldn’t be accus