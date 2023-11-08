Sunny and 80º for Wednesday before a dip in temps!

The Canadian Press

As the grocery code of conduct nears completion, the Canadian industry's biggest player is raising concerns the guidelines could add fuel to the food inflation fire. Loblaw Companies Ltd. said it’s worried the code could "raise food prices for Canadians by more than $1 billion" in a letter sent to members of both the steering committee developing the code and the industry sub-committee on Nov. 1, and obtained by The Canadian Press. The grocer cannot endorse the code in its current form, wrote ch