Sunday's best in < 10 minutes
Davis Schneider continues his hot start against the Red Sox, plus Matt Wallner swats a walk-off homer on this edition of FastCast
Blue Jays rookie Davis Schneider's first weekend in the majors was historically good.
The Royals’ seven-game winning streak at this point of the season is so rare it hasn’t been done in 116 years.
Things were looking promising for the Red Sox in the bottom of the ninth but the Blue Jays escaped with a victory thanks to some horrendous Boston baserunning.
Stanton basically jogged home from second in the third inning of Astros-Yankees.
The Cleveland Guardians' Jose Ramirez and the Chicago White Sox's Tim Anderson were ejected, along with both managers and others in Saturday's game.
The baseball player reunited Caleb with his brothers at Saturday night’s game in Philadelphia
Tucker Barnhart threw with all the speed of a slow-pitch beer league — and it actually worked against the Atlanta Braves.
Here's how NBA players reacted to Jake Paul beating Nate Diaz in a boxing match.
Henry Cejudo advises Justin Gaethje to choose Conor McGregor over a UFC title fight for his next move.
Right-wingers mocked player Megan Rapinoe for missing a crucial penalty kick during a game against Sweden.
The MMA community had a mix of criticism and praise for Cory Sandhagen after his UFC on ESPN 50 main event win over Rob Font.
The Roses ran out 46-40 winners in Cape Town and will face Australia in Sunday’s final.
Bryson DeChambeau produces one of the most remarkable rounds in the history of golf on Sunday, shooting 58 to win the LIV Golf Greenbrier title.
The Royals strongly disagreed with a call in the ninth inning on Saturday. It contributed to their win streak being snapped.
A climate protest group claimed its activists were “bloodied and bruised up” after briefly interrupting Andy Murray’s last-16 clash with Taylor Fritz at the Citi Open in Washington DC.
GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Lucas Glover did more than extend his PGA Tour season Sunday. He won the Wyndham Championship with a 2-under 68 that sends him into the FedEx Cup playoffs with more big opportunities in front of him. Glover managed a two-hour rain delay and took advantage of a faltering Russell Henley to win for the first time in more than two years and earn an unlikely spot in the lucrative post-season. Justin Thomas ended his season with a shot he won't soon forget. Needing a birdie on
A scandal forced Jon Gruden to resign from the Raiders in 2021. Dennis Allen explains why he's been at the Saints' training camp.
Netherlands 2-0 South Africa: A brilliant performance from goalkeeper Daphne van Domselaar denied South Africa as the runners-up four years ago advanced to the quarter-finals
MONTREAL — The Montreal Canadiens have acquired the Pittsburgh Penguin's 2025 second-round draft pick along with defenceman Jeff Petry, goaltender Casey DeSmith and forward Nathan Legare. The trio were acquired in exchange for forwards Mike Hoffman and Rem Pitlick, with the Penguins also retaining 25 per cent of Petry's contract. Petry, 35, previously played eight seasons with the Canadiens, collecting over 40 points in four consecutive seasons from 2017-18 to 2020-21 to lead the team's defence
WREXHAM, Wales (AP) — Ryan Reynolds, Rob McElhenney and Hugh Jackman watched an eight-goal thriller which had an unhappy ending for the Hollywood stars as Welsh soccer club Wrexham lost its first match back in England’s Football League on Saturday. Host Wrexham was beaten 5-3 by MK Dons at the Racecourse Ground in the opening round of matches in the fourth tier. Co-owners Reynolds and McElhenney have made Wrexham one of the most talked-about teams in Britain after buying a down-on-its-luck club