Sunday p.m KSBW Weather Forecast 08.29.21

The Canadian Press

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Mac Jones is really pushing Cam Newton for the New England Patriots' starting job at quarterback. Jones, the first-round draft pick from Alabama, threw a touchdown pass and led three scoring drives as the Patriots capped a perfect preseason with a 22-20 victory over the winless New York Giants on Sunday night. The Giants had a chance to tie the game in the waning seconds when backup Mike Glennon threw is second touchdown of the game, a 43-yard to Damion Willis with :