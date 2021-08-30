Sunday p.m KSBW Weather Forecast 08.29.21
KSBW Meteorologist Jonathan Bass has your work week forecast
KSBW Meteorologist Jonathan Bass has your work week forecast
Sharks winger Evander Kane has reportedly requested and received a temporary restraining order from his wife.
José Berríos pitched seven strong innings and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Tigers 2-1 on Sunday, taking two of three in a low-scoring series with Detroit.
Kevin Smith has been hitting a lot of balls hard since being called up to the Blue Jays, and now he has his first home run.
Soccer great Lionel Messi made his debut for Paris Saint-Germain on Sunday after coming off the bench midway through the second half.
Only the Mets.
A bronze medal for Canada at the Paralympics hung in the balance of controversy at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre.
Jackson Surma drove in four runs and Ethan Van Belle struck out eight as Michigan beat Ohio 5-2 on Sunday in the championship game of the Little League World Series.
Smith reportedly agreed to a four-year, $64M deal.
There's so much more than meets the eye with the Kotkaniemi offer sheet.
What you need to know about sports betting as the laws surrounding single-event wagering in Canada officially loosen up on Friday.
The Toronto Raptors have added a little more depth and versatility.
Max Verstappen was declared the winner of the race because he won the pole on Saturday. Drivers will receive half points for the "race."
Juan Encarnacion was arrested in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, and was set to be presented before a judge on Saturday.
Abdul Alhassan is now thee seventh UFC fighter in history with at least three knockouts in under one minute.
The 2002 Scotty Cameron putter made its way to the US only days before auction.
After Tokyo, Andre De Grasse is no stranger to high expectations. He intends to keep meeting them.
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Mac Jones is really pushing Cam Newton for the New England Patriots' starting job at quarterback. Jones, the first-round draft pick from Alabama, threw a touchdown pass and led three scoring drives as the Patriots capped a perfect preseason with a 22-20 victory over the winless New York Giants on Sunday night. The Giants had a chance to tie the game in the waning seconds when backup Mike Glennon threw is second touchdown of the game, a 43-yard to Damion Willis with :
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Antonio Senzatela's losing record and his lack of run support on the road didn't suggest the pitcher would have much success at Dodger Stadium. His performance on Sunday proved otherwise. Senzatela pitched seven sparkling innings, C.J. Cron slugged a three-run homer and the Colorado Rockies beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 5-0 to take two of three from the defending World Series champions. Senzatela (3-9) cooled off the Dodgers, winners of 17 of 20, by allowing two hits in his fir
CLEVELAND (AP) — Oscar Mercado was awarded home plate on a fielder's obstruction call for the go-ahead run in the eighth inning, and the Cleveland Indians rallied past the Boston Red Sox 7-5 Sunday. The Indians trailed 4-0 and didn't have a hit against Boston rookie Tanner Houck until José Ramirez homered with one out in the sixth. Cleveland was still down 5-4 in the eighth when Austin Hedges hit a tying homer off Austin Davis (0-2). Mercado then singled and Yu Chang followed with a double down
The Dolphins came out on top in a battle of third-string QBs.