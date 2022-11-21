Sunday night November 20 Omaha weather

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Nikita Kucherov had two goals, Andrei Vasilevskiy made 39 saves, and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Calgary Flames 4-1 on Thursday night. Steven Stamkos had a goal and an assist, and Philippe Myers also scored for the Lightning. Mikhail Sergachev picked up two assists and has five assists and seven points during a three-game point streak. Kucherov had a power-play goal in the second period and an empty-netter. This is the first time Tampa Bay has allowed fewer than two goals
HOUSTON (AP) — Houston's Justin Verlander in the American League and Miami’s Sandy Alcantara in the National League were both unanimous selections for the Cy Young Award on Wednesday night. It's the second time the winners in both leagues were unanimous since the award began in 1956 and the first since Detroit's Denny McLain in the AL and St. Louis' Bob Gibson in the NL swept the voting in 1968. The 39-year-old Verlander, who also won the award in 2019 after winning both MVP and the Cy Young in
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Tony Pollard had two touchdown catches for Dallas with a career-high 189 yards from scrimmage, and the Cowboys sacked Kirk Cousins a career-most seven times in a 40-3 victory over Minnesota on Sunday that slammed the Vikings’ seven-game winning streak to a screeching halt. Dak Prescott was flawless at quarterback, Ezekiel Elliott rushed for two scores in his return from injury and Brett Maher made four field goals — including a 60-yarder to end the first half. The Cowboys (7-3
VANCOUVER — The Vancouver Whitecaps picked up Canadian defender Karifa Yao in Major League Soccer's re-entry draft on Thursday. The 22-year-old centre back from Montreal came up through CF Montreal's academy and signed a contract with the MLS team in June 2019. He spent the last two seasons on loan to Canadian Premier League side Cavalry FC, starting in 53 of 56 appearances and tallying two goals and two assists. Whitecaps sporting director Axel Schuster says in a release that the six-foot-two,
The City of Whitehorse says it wasn't consulted on the Yukon Government's decision to withdraw a bid to host the Canada Winter Games — despite that bid being a joint venture between them. In a statement to CBC News, a spokesperson for the city said the city was informed of the territorial government's decision on Monday morning. That's also when the territory publicly announced its decision. That's despite a memorandum of understanding that described the two governments as equal partners in publ
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Jaylen Brown had 27 points and 10 rebounds, Derrick White highlighted a 26-point performance with six 3-pointers, and the Boston Celtics beat the New Orleans Pelicans 117-109 on Friday night for their ninth straight win. Jayson Tatum had 19 points and 10 assists for the Celtics, who combined to make 20 3s and shot 48.2% (41 of 85) overall. Al Horford was 4 of 5 from deep and scored 18 for Boston, which led by double digits for much of the game and by as many as 19. Brandon Ing
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Sean Kuraly scored twice in the third period and the Columbus Blue Jackets won their third straight home game, beating the Montreal Canadiens 6-4 on Thursday night. Boone Jenner and Mathieu Olivier also scored in the third, and Kuraly added an assist. Cole Sillinger and Gus Nyquist added goals for Columbus, which has picked up seven points in its last four games. Joonas Korpisalo stopped 38 shots and won for the third time in four games. “This wasn’t pretty tonight at all,”
REGINA — John Haggerty could be the Toronto Argonauts' secret weapon Sunday. The Australian-born punter will complete his first CFL season trying to help Toronto defeat Winnipeg in the Grey Cup at Mosaic Stadium. The Argos have won in their last six trips to the CFL final while the Bombers, who posted a league-best 15-3 record, are looking for a third consecutive championship. Haggerty will certainly be a double threat for Toronto. The six-foot-five, 225-pound Haggerty has the ability to drive a
WASHINGTON (AP) — Cale Makar and Nathan MacKinnon scored, Alexandar Georgiev made 32 saves and the defending Stanley Cup champion Colorado Avalanche beat the Washington Capitals 4-0 on Saturday night for their second consecutive victory. MacKinnon also had two assists for the Avalanche. They have won six of seven games despite missing several injured regulars, including captain Gabriel Landeskog, winger Valeri Nichushkin and defensemen Samuel Girard and Bowen Byram. MacKinnon made the highlight
NAPLES, Fla. (AP) — Lydia Ko never won more in one day than on Sunday in the CME Group Tour Championship, where she claimed the richest prize in women's golf at $2 million with a victory that allowed her to win LPGA player of the year. Ko outlasted Leona Maguire of Ireland in the final round, seizing control with a 7-foot birdie putt on the 16th hole and closing with 2-under 70 for a two-shot victory. Unflappable in a strong but occasional wind, Ko wiped away tears when she tapped in for par on
SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Julien Gauthier broke a scoreless tie late in the third period and the New York Rangers beat the San Jose Sharks 2-1 Saturday night. Adam Fox also scored and Igor Shesterkin had 21 saves to help the Rangers win for the third time in five games (3-1-1). “Obviously it was an important goal today,” Gauthier said. “It was nice to get it going. ... We’re building some good chemistry and it was just nice to get rewarded.” Logan Couture scored for San Jose with 17 seconds left t
DENVER (AP) — Derek Carr hit a wide-open Davante Adams with a 35-yard touchdown pass on the third play of overtime, powering the Las Vegas Raiders to a 22-16 win over the Denver Broncos on Sunday. The Raiders (3-7) never led in regulation but sent the game into OT when Daniel Carlson kicked a 25-yard field goal with 16 seconds left after a crucial blunder by Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson. The Broncos (3-7) were clinging to a 16-13 lead at the 2-minute warning but Wilson rolled right on thir
HOUSTON (AP) — Klay Thompson scored a season-high 41 points and Steph Curry added 33 as the Golden State Warriors beat the Houston Rockets 127-120 on Sunday night for their first road win. The Warriors snapped an 0-8 start away from home to improve to 8-9 on the season. Golden State has won five of its last seven games following a 3-7 start. Thompson had a vintage performance, hitting a sizzling 10 of 13 3-pointers and went 14 of 23 from the field. Curry struggled early but finished 11 of 20 fro
ATLANTA (AP) — Trae Young threw a long pass to hit A.J. Griffin for a wide-open layup at the overtime buzzer and the Atlanta Hawks, after rallying late in regulation, beat the undermanned Toronto Raptors 124-122 on Saturday night. Young had 33 points and 12 assists, De’Andre Hunter added 22 points and Clint Capela had 18 points and 14 rebounds for the Hawks. While Young was taking the inbound pass with 3.8 seconds to go and the score tied at 122-all, Griffin had the awareness to run behind the d
NEW YORK (AP) — Aaron Judge of the New York Yankees won the American League MVP award on Thursday night, and St. Louis Cardinals slugger Paul Goldschmidt took the NL prize. After hitting 62 home runs this season to break the AL record, Judge easily beat out Los Angeles Angels two-way phenom Shohei Ohtani in an MVP race some thought might be close. The 6-foot-7 outfielder received 28 of 30 first-place votes and two seconds for 410 points from a Baseball Writers’ Association of America panel. Ohta
The Washington Commanders have agreed to return security deposits to former season ticket holders and pay a $250,000 penalty in a settlement with the state of Maryland. The team has 30 days to return fans’ deposits as part of the arrangement announced Friday by Maryland Attorney Brian E. Frosh after he accused it of violating the state's Consumer Protection Act. "For many years, the Commanders kept money that was not theirs. It belongs to their customers,” Frosh said in a statement. “Today’s set
NEW YORK (AP) — Kyrie Irving returned to the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday and apologized to anyone who felt threatened or hurt when he posted a link to a documentary with antisemitic material. Irving was suspended by the team on Nov. 3, hours after he refused to say he had no antisemitic beliefs when meeting with reporters at the Nets' practice facility. Back at the building for the team's morning shootaround, Irving said he should have handled that interview differently. “I don’t stand for anything
The Ottawa Senators and Vancouver Canucks came very close to swapping defensemen before the deal fell through.
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Alex Goligoski scored 1:12 into overtime to give the Minnesota Wild a 2-1 victory against the Carolina Hurricanes on Saturday night. Sam Steel had a goal and an assist, and Filip Gustavsson stopped 20 shots as the Wild snapped a three-game losing streak. Sebastian Aho scored for the second straight game for Carolina, which lost for the first time in six games when leading after two periods. Rookie Pyotr Kochetkov made 19 saves for the Hurricanes, missing a chance to become
FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Leon Washington loved being on the sideline as a head coach, leading his football squad on game days and pushing them hard all week during practice. Well, maybe a little too much. Especially since it was only middle school. “It was a great experience and it taught me so much because it was like, man, you know what, Leon? These players don’t see it like you see it,” the New York Jets assistant coach and former running back and All-Pro kick returner said with a smile. "Ma