Sunday night March 5 Omaha weather
A weak clipper will be moving through southern Ontario Monday, bringing snow, rain, and possibly mixed precipitation to the province to start the workweek.
At least 13 deaths were reported from the storm, which began several days ago by dumping several feet of snow in California's mountains.
An evacuation shelter has been set up at the Oakhurst Community Center.
Santa Margarita Lake has been overflowing since early January.
The incident happened in Daytona Beach, Florida late Friday night, officials said. The man survived the gator bite and the gator was euthanized.
Snowy conditions continued into early Saturday morning as a major storm raked southern Ontario with high winds and significant snowfall.
A British Columbia company that wants to avoid logging sections of at-risk old growth was told by the Crown corporation that manages B.C.'s public forests to cut the trees down or pay to leave them standing, its chief forester said. Logging began in the two cut blocks north of Revelstoke in spring 2021, but Downie Timber halted the operations a few months later, when protesters blocked access to the sites. Kerry Rouck, chief forester for Downie's owner, Gorman Bros. Lumber Ltd., said it has rema
Dubbing this storm as “extremely rare” just won't cut it anymore. Freddy is now something never seen before, a truly one-of-a-kind tropical cyclone.
When Karen Anderson Ferron agreed to follow her husband Al's lifelong dream of starting a farm, she didn't imagine she'd have to put her corporate marketing skills to use from the very beginning. This time she wasn't making cold calls as a fundraiser, as she had in Toronto, but making calls to gather the information needed to get their farm in New Brunswick up and running. She and her family purchased a farm in Long Settlement, around 20 kilometres southwest of Florenceville-Bristol, not far fro
TORONTO — A fierce winter storm has dumped heavy snow across southern Ontario, where strong winds, thunder and lightning were also reported. Environment Canada meteorologist Haizhen Sun says between 22 and 30 centimetres of snow fell on the Greater Toronto Area as of 6 a.m. today, prompting the city of Toronto to declare a "major snowstorm condition" that bars residents from parking on designated routes for the next three days. Ottawa logged 14 centimetres of snow and Hamilton reported 15 centim
With spring right around the corner, a B.C. man is warning others about giant hogweed, a highly toxic plant that left him with temporary vision loss — and covered in massive, burning blisters. Giant hogweed is an invasive, noxious weed and in B.C., found mostly in parts of the South Coast and Vancouver Island. It has been observed in Atlantic Canada, Quebec, Ontario and appears to be spreading, according to Nature Conservancy Canada. "This is a hellish plant. It is as hellish as they come," said
TORONTO — Thundersnow? A major winter storm packing thunder and lightning rumbled across parts of Ontario Friday night as heavy snow reduced visibility and clogged streets as people looked skyward to watch the show. There were reports of the CN Tower being struck by lightning. Toronto police said there were numerous vehicles getting stuck and urged motorists to stay off the roads. Toronto Hydro reported scattered power outages and that crews were responding to multiple safety emergencies such as
Less than 200 of the endangered species still roam the country.
An unprecedented winter drought across Europe has brought dramatic scenes across the continent, and warnings of threats to food, water security and even energy production.
No snowfall forecast achieves absolute perfection. Surface temperatures, snowfall rate and how wet the snow is all played a pivotal role in the ultimate totals.
A notorious duo of male orcas hunting off the coast of South Africa killed 17 sharks in "one sitting," feeding on their oil-rich livers.
In Angeles National Forest, a Times photographer captured a rare sight: temporary waterfalls spilling down over the cliffs.
Power went out. Roofs collapsed. In mountain communities used to isolation, people started to run out of the things that mattered: food. Medicine.
Ten million people are under winter weather alerts in the western U.S. as snow continues to hit the region. Heavy snow is expected in the mountains of California, with the Central Sierra forecast to get an additional 1 to 3 feet of snow expected to fall throughout the day on Sunday. The UC Berkeley Central Sierra Snow Lab in Soda Springs, California, recorded 563 inches, or almost 47 feet of snow, so far this season.
Out of the 63 workmen, there was only one survivor.