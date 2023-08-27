Sunday Morning Webcast
16 WAPT meteorologist Christana Kay has the forecast for Jackson and Central Mississippi.
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Forecasters are warning of possible flash flooding and landslides across the eastern Yucatan peninsula and western Cuba, and Florida braced for a possible hurricane by midweek, as a weather system off the coast of Mexico was expected to become a tropical storm by Sunday, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency Saturday for most of the state's Gulf coast as the weather system strengthens as it moves northward ac
Hurricane Franklin will grow into a formidable storm this week as it passes far south of Atlantic Canada. The storm may still influence heavy rain in the region
The National Weather Service issued an advisory about higher rip current potentials as a result of Franklin’s path up the Atlantic seaboard.
Ontario Premier Doug Ford spoke at Queen's Park on Friday on his government's ongoing Greenbelt controversy. "I'm sending a warning shot right now, if you're holding on to wind and your permits, you better start building," he said.
Soaking rains will continue across the Maritimes into the first half of the weekend as a slow-moving system taps into tropical moisture
If you sit out in the African bush for a few days, as I have just done, and watch wild animals come and go across the plains in large numbers, it is hard to imagine that these ecosystems might be under grave threat.
No barometer? No worries; birds have got you covered!
Officials say about 170 homes and other buildings have been reported damaged or destroyed by wildfires in the Shuswap region of British Columbia, almost doubling the known structural losses in the province's ravaged Interior. But Tracy Hughes, an information officer with the Columbia Shuswap Regional District, said the Canada Task Force 1 search and rescue team that conducted the survey had good news too -- no bodies had been found in the ruins. “We're all very grateful ... there were cheers in
Localized flooding remains possible in Atlantic Canada as heavy rain continues this weekend. More heavy rain is possible later in the week
Some parts of southern Manitoba and northwestern Ontario will see severe thunderstorms with the risk of rotating storms throughout the day on Friday.
CANTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — At least seven tornadoes touched down in Michigan as part of severe storms powered by strong winds that killed five people, while downing trees, tearing roofs off buildings and leaving hundreds of thousands of customers without power, officials said. The National Weather Service on Friday said an EF-2 tornado with a maximum wind speed of 125 mph (201 kilometers per hour) struck Lansing, the state capital, killing one person Thursday night and injuring three others.
A teenager was found dead Friday after he reportedly got caught in a storm drain tunnel in a Toronto park during heavy rain overnight, fire crews say. Toronto fire officials say they received a call around 1:20 a.m. reporting a person being swept into the water at Earl Bales Park, the site of a large stormwater management pond in North York.They say an 18-year-old who was with the boy at the time of the incident was able to get out of the water safely and was treated at the scene.Steven Darling,
London Zoo weighs and measures every single animal every year. Zookeepers use the data to monitor animals' health and well-being.
At least 180,000 people were without power in Michigan on Friday, August 25, local media reported, after powerful storms ripped through the state on Thursday.Footage released by CSU/CIRA & NOAA shows the storms building over Michigan on Thursday night.A woman and two children died in a fatal collision during the storm on Thursday night, the Kent County Sheriff’s Office told local media, after a vehicle hydroplaned and hit another on a wet road.The thunderstorms on Thursday brought winds of 70 mph, heavy rain, and hail, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).Tornado warnings were in effect at Detroit Beach, Woodland Beach, and Stony Point, the NWS said.Michigan Gov Gretchen Whitmer declared a state of emergency, according to the Michigan State Police. Credit: CSU/CIRA & NOAA via Storyful
The Yellowstone National Park grizzly bear research survey will take place from Aug. 28 to Oct. 31
Warm ocean water holds the key to the most powerful storms nature can throw our way.
OKUMA, Japan (AP) — The tsunami-wrecked Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant has begun releasing its first batch of treated radioactive water into the Pacific Ocean — a controversial step that prompted China to immediately ban seafood from Japan. People inside and outside the country protested Thursday's wastewater release, with Japanese fishing groups fearing it will further damage the reputation of their seafood and groups in China and South Korea raising concerns, making it a political and d
STORY: Switzerland's Lake Geneva has a reputation for its clean water.It sits at the foot of the Alps and looks post-card ready.But it turns out plastic pollution here is just as severe as the world's oceans.So how did one of Europe's largest lakes become so polluted?Oceaneye – a Geneva-based non-profit – has been collecting plastics from oceans for more than a decade.But in 2018 they turned their attention closer to home and conducted their first study in Lake Geneva.That’s Pascal Hagmann, Oceaneye’s founder.On the stern of a sailing boat, he's using a device to help collect different types of plastics.There are microplastics – which are small particles of bigger objects – and mesoplastics which are bigger fragments.Hagmann says tire residue is the major pollutant, followed by food packaging.And the plastics that end up here aren’t just a Switzerland problem, it’s a global one.As Lake Geneva borders France and its water eventually flows into the Mediterranean sea.HAGMANN: “A whole part of that waste comes from people’s incivility. People who don’t put their waste in a trash can, who ditch them in nature or leave trash overflowing. And that plastic waste is what we're finding in Lake Geneva."Hagmann says projections are pessimistic...And that if the world continues to produce plastic at the current rate, we'll produce more than 1 billion tons of it per year.But on the brighter side - he says awareness of the issue is growing.HAGMANN: “When we began working on plastic 12 years ago, we talked about plastic particles in water, people took us for wackos and now it is a recognized problem.”
YELLOWKNIFE — Wildfires advanced closer to the transportation hub point of Hay River in the Northwest Territories Friday, forcing crews to retreat and non-essential workers to flee. “Extremely high temperatures and strong southwest winds have created a blow-up event that has overwhelmed firefighters at the north end of the fire,” fire information officer Jessica Davey-Quantick told reporters in a conference call Friday night. “There's currently a kilometres-wide flame front moving parallel to th