Sunday Morning Webcast

Reuters Videos

STORY: Switzerland's Lake Geneva has a reputation for its clean water.It sits at the foot of the Alps and looks post-card ready.But it turns out plastic pollution here is just as severe as the world's oceans.So how did one of Europe's largest lakes become so polluted?Oceaneye – a Geneva-based non-profit – has been collecting plastics from oceans for more than a decade.But in 2018 they turned their attention closer to home and conducted their first study in Lake Geneva.That’s Pascal Hagmann, Oceaneye’s founder.On the stern of a sailing boat, he's using a device to help collect different types of plastics.There are microplastics – which are small particles of bigger objects – and mesoplastics which are bigger fragments.Hagmann says tire residue is the major pollutant, followed by food packaging.And the plastics that end up here aren’t just a Switzerland problem, it’s a global one.As Lake Geneva borders France and its water eventually flows into the Mediterranean sea.HAGMANN: “A whole part of that waste comes from people’s incivility. People who don’t put their waste in a trash can, who ditch them in nature or leave trash overflowing. And that plastic waste is what we're finding in Lake Geneva."Hagmann says projections are pessimistic...And that if the world continues to produce plastic at the current rate, we'll produce more than 1 billion tons of it per year.But on the brighter side - he says awareness of the issue is growing.HAGMANN: “When we began working on plastic 12 years ago, we talked about plastic particles in water, people took us for wackos and now it is a recognized problem.”