Sunday Morning Webcast
16 WAPT meteorologist Christana Kay has the forecast for Jackson and Central Mississippi.
16 WAPT meteorologist Christana Kay has the forecast for Jackson and Central Mississippi.
ATLANTA (AP) — Hurricane Lee is rewriting old rules of meteorology, leaving experts astonished at how rapidly it grew into a goliath Category 5 hurricane. Lee — which just as quickly dropped to a still-dangerous Category 3 and held that strength Saturday — could still be a harbinger as ocean temperatures climb, spawning fast-growing major hurricanes that could threaten communities farther north and inland, experts say. “Hurricanes are getting stronger at higher latitudes,” said Marshall Shepherd
Hurricane Lee rapidly intensified into a scale-topping Category 5 storm on Thursday night, and it could strengthen more on Friday. Its future track remains uncertain
HALIFAX — For residents of Canada's East Coast, some of the latest images showing the potential path northward for hurricane Lee are disturbing. By combining multiple computer-generated forecasts, meteorologists have produced maps of the western Atlantic Ocean that suggest the powerful storm could slam into the Maritimes late next week. But Chris Fogarty, program manager at the Canadian Hurricane Centre in Halifax, says these long-range models are of little value at this stage. Fogarty says thes
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Hurricane Lee barreled Sunday through open waters just northeast of the Caribbean, unleashing heavy swell on several islands. The Category 2 storm is not forecast to make landfall and is expected to stay over open waters through Friday. On Sunday morning, it was centered about 280 miles (450 kilometers) northeast of the northern Leeward Islands. Its maximum sustained winds had decreased to 105 mph (165 kph) and it was moving west-northwest at 9 mph (15 kph) Last week
The animal has a nickname around the community.
According to the 5 p.m. advisory from the National Hurricane Center, Lee has maximum sustained winds of 150 mph while it churns in the open waters of the Atlantic Ocean, about 500 miles east of the northern Leeward Islands, moving west-northwest at 13 mph.
“The most amazing wildlife encounter of my life.”
Cats are present in 99.9% of all land in Australia and kill about two billion other animals a year. That makes them Australia's most invasive species.
Its maximum sustained winds dropped to about 115 mph on Saturday but expected to restrengthen.
Three “bintlets” were born Aug. 31, officials at the Georgia zoo said.
Electric vehicle drivers who travel between Ottawa and the Quebec border near Montreal say the region would benefit from more charging stations.According to the ChargeHub website, which drivers use to locate stations, there are only 16 in the United Counties of Prescott and Russell, which stretches from Clarence-Rockland, Ont., to Hawkesbury, Ont.The majority of them are split between Hawkesbury, which has six, and Casselman, which has five — the only five located directly along Highway 417. "Yo
The hiker, who was lost on Dumpling Mountain due to low visibility and bad weather, was rescued just hours after signaling to a bear camera for help.
Amid the shiny new electric vehicles on display at the Vancouver Convention Centre sits a 1913 Detroit Electric. The electric car, which ran on nickel-iron batteries developed by Thomas Edison, was owned by the wife of a prominent veterinarian, who drove it around Victoria, B.C., into the mid-1960s, says Bruce Stout of the Vancouver Electric Vehicle Association, which restored the vehicle.The vintage car is on display at Fully Charged Live, an electric vehicle (EV), renewable and clean energy an
B.C. Hydro has unveiled plans to install new charging stations it says can add as much as 180 kilometres worth of range to the average electric vehicle in 10 minutes.The utility says the new 180-kilowatt units will be added to its network as soon as this fall, with even more scheduled to arrive in 2024.The first communities to get the new faster-charge stations are Surrey, Manning Park and, north of Prince George, Mackenzie and Tumbler Ridge.B.C. Hydro president Chris O'Riley says both current a
South Florida could start to feel rough surf from Lee on Monday.
Officials have closed part of the Custer Gallatin National Forest in southwestern Montana after a hunter was severely mauled by a grizzly bear. The hunter was tracking a deer on Friday when the bear attacked, according to the Gallatin County Sheriff's office. Members of the hunting party called 911 at about 1:45 p.m., the Bozeman Daily Chronicle reported, and emergency crews used a helicopter ambulance to fly the hunter to a nearby hospital.
A look at what is known about the quake that has claimed the lives of thousands of people.
Abdellatif Ait Bella lay on the ground in his Moroccan mountain village, barely able to move or speak, his head bandaged from wounds inflicted by falling debris during Friday's earthquake that destroyed his home and devastated his community. His wife, Saida Bodchich, sat by him on Saturday along with his mother, as they prepared to spend a second night in the open air of the High Atlas mountains, 20 km (12 miles) from Morocco's highest peak, Mount Toubkal. "We have no house to take him to and have had no food since yesterday," said Bodchich, fearing for the future of their family of six with Ait Bella, the sole breadwinner through his work as a labourer, so badly injured.
Plan your weekend outings around the weather.
Last month, an alarming prospect dawned on Ben Birstonas ahead of a $14,000 all-inclusive getaway planned with his family for Bermuda. “As we’re approaching the departure date, we hear about hurricane Franklin,” recalled the 58-year-old information technology consultant in a phone interview. Hurricane Franklin is the tropical storm that bore down on the Caribbean island just days ahead of the family's trip. A few days earlier, it had ripped through the Dominican Republic, causing severe flooding