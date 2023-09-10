Sunday Morning Webcast

Reuters

Abdellatif Ait Bella lay on the ground in his Moroccan mountain village, barely able to move or speak, his head bandaged from wounds inflicted by falling debris during Friday's earthquake that destroyed his home and devastated his community. His wife, Saida Bodchich, sat by him on Saturday along with his mother, as they prepared to spend a second night in the open air of the High Atlas mountains, 20 km (12 miles) from Morocco's highest peak, Mount Toubkal. "We have no house to take him to and have had no food since yesterday," said Bodchich, fearing for the future of their family of six with Ait Bella, the sole breadwinner through his work as a labourer, so badly injured.