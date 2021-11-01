Sunday Evening Webcast
16 WAPT's Meteorologist Christopher Pipkin has the latest forecast for Jackson and Central Mississippi.
16 WAPT's Meteorologist Christopher Pipkin has the latest forecast for Jackson and Central Mississippi.
Remember Trevor Siemian? The Buccaneers will after Sunday.
The Lions' loss on Sunday was beyond ugly.
Ryan Getzlaf broke a tie with Teemu Selanne for Anaheim's career points record in the Ducks' 4-2 victory over the Montreal Canadiens.
The NHLPA will discuss Donald Fehr's future as head of the players' union.
Andy Behrens looks ahead to Week 9 and highlights two players to add off the waiver wire.
Jameis Winston was in a lot of pain after he was tackled awkwardly.
One beat writer called it "one of the worst decisions I think I've ever seen."
The Toronto Maple Leafs signed their No. 1 defender to a long-term contract below free market value, but the deal will still complicate matters for management.
Ridley will miss his second game of the season with what's being deemed a personal matter.
The Calgary Flames have catered their roster this season to their coach. With a hot start to the year, that decision is paying dividends.
Remy, 68, threw out the first pitch on at the AL wild-card game between the Red Sox and Yankees on Oct. 5.
Boswell's absence impacted every second-half scoring decision as the Steelers rallied to victory.
Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet discussed how the level of physicality seen around the league early this season is impacting the sport.
Garrett has taken his QB graveyard to the next level.
Gary Bettman expressed "sincere regret" over what Beach went through with the Blackhawks in 2010.
ATLANTA (AP) — The Latest on Game 5 of the World Series (all times local): 8:15 p.m. Both teams took batting practice for the first time in Atlanta this weekend, and the sky was clear for World Series Game 5 as the Braves tried to win their first title since 1995. Tucker Davidson, a 25-year-old left-hander who last pitched in the major leagues in June 15, started Jose Altuve with a called strike. The 138 days since Davidson’s previous appearances were the most for a Series pitcher, topping the 1
Dan Wetzel, Pete Thamel and SI's Pat Forde open the show with the pressing question of the weekend...did Pat Forde's car get flipped and destroyed in East Lansing, Michigan? On the field, the Spartans beat their arch-rivals Michigan in the game of the season so far. Also in the Big Ten, Ohio State topped Penn State at home. Who is the favorite to win the conference title? The guys also list off their top 10 ahead of the first College Football Playoff rankings this week.
NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Jakub Voracek scored the lone goal in a shootout and Joonas Korpisalo had 39 saves for Columbus as the Blue Jackets edged the New Jersey Devils 4-3 on Sunday night. Oliver Bjorkstrand, Patrik Laine and Boone Jenner also scored for Columbus. It was the team's first road win of the season. Andreas Johnsson, Dawson Mercer and Dougie Hamilton scored for the Devils, and Scott Wedgewood had 23 saves. The Devils got out to a fast start, scoring 1:07 into the game. Bratt came around
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — P.J. Williams intercepted Tom Brady and returned it 40 yards for a touchdown with 1:24 left, helping New Orleans seal a dramatic but potentially costly 36-27 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday during which Saints quarterback Jameis Winston injured his left knee. Winston was injured during a scramble early in the second quarter when he was pulled down from behind by former LSU star Devin White, who was flagged for a horse collar tackle. “I think it’s significant,"
ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Ryan Getzlaf broke a tie with Teemu Selanne for Anaheim's career points record, assisting on Troy Terry's third-period goal in the Ducks' 4-2 victory over the Montreal Canadiens on Sunday. Getzlaf set up Terry's power-play goal midway through the third with a tip pass near center ice to help the Ducks end a six-game winless streak. The 36-year-old Getzlaf has 989 points in 1,111 games, all with the Ducks, on 279 goals and 710 assists. Selanne had 457 goals and 531 assists