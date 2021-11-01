Sunday Evening Webcast

The Canadian Press

ATLANTA (AP) — The Latest on Game 5 of the World Series (all times local): 8:15 p.m. Both teams took batting practice for the first time in Atlanta this weekend, and the sky was clear for World Series Game 5 as the Braves tried to win their first title since 1995. Tucker Davidson, a 25-year-old left-hander who last pitched in the major leagues in June 15, started Jose Altuve with a called strike. The 138 days since Davidson’s previous appearances were the most for a Series pitcher, topping the 1