Sunday Evening Weather

16 WAPT Meteorologist Isabel Davis has the latest most accurate weather forecast for Jackson and Central Mississippi
As we head towards the end of the long weekend, with kids heading back to school soon, a ridge of high pressure promises southern Ontario's hottest stretch of temperatures so far this year.
As Hilary bore down, torrents of water rushed through the park, forging new gullies, displacing heavy rocks and undercutting park roads.
Here’s the latest on Post Tropical Cyclone Idalia
Burning Man, known for attracting high profile attendees like Elon Musk, Diplo, and Katy Perry, has turned into a muddy wasteland after heavy rain.
The powerful hurricane churned the Gulf of Mexico so much that it may affect the intensity of future storms
VICTORIA — Evacuation orders for a total of 50 properties in West Kelowna and two other British Columbia wildfire areas were lifted Saturday and downgraded to alert status. The downgrading of evacuation orders to alerts means dozens of people in the Kamloops, Shuswap and Kelowna areas can return to their homes, but should still be prepared to leave on short notice, regional fire officials said. Emergency operations at the Central Okanagan Regional District listed the addresses of 50 properties i
As evacuation orders are rescinded in some areas affected by wildfires across British Columbia, residents returning home are being advised to be careful with refrigerators that have been without power for days."People should be really cautious with their fridges and consider not opening them," said Lance Kayfish, risk management officer for the Regional District of Central Okanagan's emergency operations centre.A common sight after homes lose electricity is non-functioning fridges and freezers f
HORSESHOE BEACH, Fla. (AP) — This remote seaside enclave known as “Florida's Last Frontier” took much of the pounding from Hurricane Idalia when it struck the state's west coast as a Category 3 storm last week. The damage left behind in the fishing village of Horseshoe Beach is exposing a gulf between haves and have-nots as cash-strapped residents could be forced to leave the quaint, remote community rivaled by few others along the Florida shoreline. With emergency crews still working to restore
Tens of thousands of people attending the Burning Man festival in the Nevada desert have been asked to remain indoors and ration their supplies of food and water after persistent heavy rainfall turned the site into mud bath. Organisers warned festival-goers on Saturday: "If you are in BRC (Black Rock City), conserve food, water and fuel, and shelter in a warm, safe space."
Burners waiting to get in were told to go home
Thunderstorms struck the annual Burning Man festival in the Nevada desert on Friday, September 1, confining thousands of attendees to wet conditions as organizers closed the gate and the site’s temporary airport.Further storms were expected to hit the Black Rock City area through Saturday and into Sunday evening, according to the National Weather Service.On Friday evening, the Burning Man Project said the storms meant no one was able to leave or arrive at the Black Rock City site. They urged attendees to “conserve food, water, and fuel, and shelter in a warm, safe space.”On Saturday afternoon, they said access would be closed for the remainder of the event, which was scheduled to end on Monday.This footage from Debora Domass, a German national and New York City resident, shows conditions during a break in the rain on Saturday. Domass told Storyful her tent was flooded and that she and fellow attendees fought to stop their tent structure from collapsing amid torrential rain.Domass feared that she would be trapped at the site until Tuesday, forcing her to miss a flight home, after officials indicated travel would only be possible after 24 hours of dry weather. Credit: Debora Domass via Storyful
Aditya-L1 will carry out scientific studies of the Sun from a vantage point 1.5 million km above Earth.
The event takes place in the Nevada desert.
BERLIN, Vt. (AP) — Seven weeks after catastrophic flooding in Vermont destroyed their mobile home, Sara Morris and her family don't yet know what they will do for housing long-term. She and her husband, their three kids and his mother have been staying with Morris' mother since the flooding mangled their home, boring a hole through the side and leaving it tilted in layers of mud. With winter fast approaching, some Vermonters hit by the July flooding are still deep in the throes of flood recovery
Heat warnings have been issued for Ottawa and other parts of eastern Ontario as an "atypical" wave of hot air blankets the region.Daytime highs will hover around 30 C on Sunday and stay that way for several days, Environment Canada said in an alert issued Saturday afternoon.The humidity, however, could make it feel more like 35 C to 40 C."Despite overnight temperatures being lower than warning criteria in some areas, humidex and daytime highs will be very atypical of early September," the weathe
The Labour Day weekend is upon us, and that means the end of summer is just around the corner. Here's what you can expect weather-wise across the country for the season's final holiday weekend
Typhoon Haikui made landfall in Taiwan on Sunday, leaving tens of thousands of residents and businesses without power while packing wind gusts of up to 111 mph.
HAY RIVER, N.W.T. — Wildfire officials in the Northwest Territories say a community that's been evacuated for weeks due to a wildfire has received significant rain this weekend. Hay River's 3,500 residents have been out of their homes for two weeks due to the ongoing fire threat and are not being allowed to return this week, like residents of Yellowknife will be on Wednesday. Late last week, N.W.T. wildfire information officer Mike Westwick warned that Hay River could experience a few days with
Burning Man has closed its entrance and exits gates and told its attendees to conserve food, fuel and water as raining makes driving off the Black Rock Desert near-impossible.
A light dusting of snow fell on the Mt Rose ski area in Nevada on Friday, September 1, the first day of meteorological autumn, the US National Weather Service (NWS) in Reno said.CCTV footage posted to the NWS’s Facebook page showed snow flurries at the summit of Mt Rose Ski Tahoe.“Happy first day of meteorological fall! Can’t wait for those comfortable temperatures and leaves changing color- Wait… is that what I think it is?” the post read.The NWS forecasted scattered showers and breezy conditions for the area around Mt Rose on Saturday. Credit: US National Weather Service via Storyful