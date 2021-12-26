Sunday Evening Weather
16 WAPT's Meteorologist Christopher Pipkin has the latest forecast for Jackson and Central Mississippi.
The NHL will emerge from an extended holiday break with taxi squads and other roster revisions to guard against more disruptions to the season.
Buffalo showed the balance of power in the AFC East might have changed for good as their franchise QB paved the way for a huge win in New England.
From Shane Wright to Sebastian Cossa, here’s a look at what to expect from this year’s Team Canada.
Burrow and the Bengals torched the Ravens to take control of the AFC North.
First-and-goal on the 5, victory at hand. What could go wrong? If you're Jacksonville: everything.
If the NHL never expanded beyond the Original 6, which current players would still be in the league today?
The Blue Jays roster is in good shape, but there's still plenty of work to do after the lockout ends, whenever that is.
Older players usually shine at the World Juniors, but this trio of youngsters could change that pattern.
OBJ's generally not one to be upstaged.
Cole Beasley was outspoken about being unvaccinated over the summer.
Simone Biles was happy to see her boyfriend pick off a pass.
The OWHA extended a helping hand via Twitter, offering to host the U18 Women’s World Championships.
Connor Bedard and Luke Hughes headline an exciting group of burgeoning stars in the next World Juniors.
From bad picks to late-round steals, here are some lessons we should take away from how the fantasy-hockey draft has played out thus far.
MIAMI (AP) — Jimmy Butler returned from a bruised tailbone to score 17 points and grab 11 rebounds, Caleb Martin added 17 more points and the Miami Heat beat the Orlando Magic 93-83 on Sunday. Omer Yurtseven, making his first career start at center for Miami, finished with 16 points and 15 rebounds in the Heat's third straight victory. Gabe Vincent and Max Strus each had 13 points for Miami. Butler had missed 12 of Miami's last 13 games because of the injury. Martin had missed Miami's last seven
Derek Carr would like to have his throw at the end of the first half back.
EDMONTON — Samuel Helenius scored twice as Finland topped Germany 3-1 on Sunday in the first day of play at the world junior hockey championship. Joel Maata had the eventual winner in the second period for Finland (1-0) with Brad Lambert assisting on both of Helenius's goals. Leevi Merilainen made 23 saves for the win in net. Luca Munzenberger was the lone scorer for Germany (0-1), which got 19 stops from goaltender Nikita Quapp. Canada hosted the Czech Republic later Sunday at Rogers Place, hom
MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Coronavirus postponements aside, 28 goals in the Premier League's six Boxing Day games provided a heavy dose of drama even without changing the complexion of the title race. Even Manchester City, coasting at 4-0 after 25 minutes, managed to shake things up with a 10-minute second-half implosion to end up delivering a nine-goal thriller. The 6-3 win over Leicester left the defending champions six points in front. “It was a roller coaster, a typical Boxing Day with a lot
CALGARY — The Calgary Flames returned to the ice Sunday for practice after an extended break because of COVID-19 protocols. The Flames had seven games postponed because of a total of 20 players and 13 staff entered in COVID-19 protocol in December. Goaltender Dan Vladar remained in protocol Sunday, but will able to join his teammates Monday, head coach Darryl Sutter said. Calgary's last game was a 4-2 home loss to the Boston Bruins on Dec. 11. The NHL started its holiday break early because of s
Still alive in the fantasy playoffs? Consider making one or both of these two pickups for Week 17, courtesy of Andy Behrens.