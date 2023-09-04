Sunday Evening Weather
16 WAPT Meteorologist Isabel Davis has the latest most accurate weather forecast for Jackson and Central Mississippi
Meanwhile, the National Hurricane Center is monitoring a second tropical wave and 2 tropical storms in the Atlantic.
It’s the unofficial end of the summer, but we’re in the midst of this summer’s hottest stretch as temperatures climb into the 30s across Ontario
As Hilary bore down, torrents of water rushed through the park, forging new gullies, displacing heavy rocks and undercutting park roads.
Burning Man, known for attracting high profile attendees like Elon Musk, Diplo, and Katy Perry, has turned into a muddy wasteland after heavy rain.
The powerful hurricane churned the Gulf of Mexico so much that it may affect the intensity of future storms
As evacuation orders are rescinded in some areas affected by wildfires across British Columbia, residents returning home are being advised to be careful with refrigerators that have been without power for days."People should be really cautious with their fridges and consider not opening them," said Lance Kayfish, risk management officer for the Regional District of Central Okanagan's emergency operations centre.A common sight after homes lose electricity is non-functioning fridges and freezers f
Most of Ontario is expected to swelter under a heat wave through the long weekend and into the coming week, with temperatures expected to reach highs of 40 degrees Celsius with humidity. Environment Canada has issued heat warnings for much of the province, saying the heat event is expected to begin Sunday and last until Tuesday or Wednesday. A heat warning is also in effect for southeastern Manitoba, including Winnipeg, with temperatures in the mid-thirties expected until late Sunday. Large swat
Here’s the latest on Tropical Storm Gert
STORY: Typhoon Saola left a trail of destruction in Hong Kong, as it battered the financial hub Friday into Saturday.A glass panel fell from an office building, water gushed from broken pipes, and fallen trees were strewn over numerous roads.Businesses, schools and financial markets were shut, as Hong Kong imposed its highest hurricane storm signal 10 on Friday night.One resident, Marianne Bray, described how the storm felt at its worst."The wind is absolutely ferocious and the closest reading is on an island next to us which is around 140 km an hour so in the village where I live we had aircons blown off roofs and doors so it is actually, we came home, we were trying to come home before the storm got really bad. It was actually really frightening because we thought things were going to fall on us."By early Saturday, authorities downgraded the typhoon warning in Hong Kong... its normally bustling streets were lined with trees uprooted by strong winds. Super typhoon Saola was among the strongest storms to hit southern China in decades. After lashing out at Hong Kong, the typhoon made landfall in Guangdong. Floods were seen in Huizhou, and hundreds of thousands were evacuated from high-risk areas.A second typhoon, Haikui, is approaching Taiwan.It's set to hit the island on Sunday before heading to China's province of Fujian.
A ridge of high pressure bringing unusually hot weather to much of Ontario this Labour Day weekend looks to set all-time monthly records for communities up north
HORSESHOE BEACH, Fla. (AP) — This remote seaside enclave known as “Florida's Last Frontier” took much of the pounding from Hurricane Idalia when it struck the state's west coast as a Category 3 storm last week. The damage left behind in the fishing village of Horseshoe Beach is exposing a gulf between haves and have-nots as cash-strapped residents could be forced to leave the quaint, remote community rivaled by few others along the Florida shoreline. With emergency crews still working to restore
Tens of thousands of people attending the Burning Man festival in the Nevada desert have been asked to remain indoors and ration their supplies of food and water after persistent heavy rainfall turned the site into mud bath. Organisers warned festival-goers on Saturday: "If you are in BRC (Black Rock City), conserve food, water and fuel, and shelter in a warm, safe space."
Thunderstorms struck the annual Burning Man festival in the Nevada desert on Friday, September 1, confining thousands of attendees to wet conditions as organizers closed the gate and the site’s temporary airport.Further storms were expected to hit the Black Rock City area through Saturday and into Sunday evening, according to the National Weather Service.On Friday evening, the Burning Man Project said the storms meant no one was able to leave or arrive at the Black Rock City site. They urged attendees to “conserve food, water, and fuel, and shelter in a warm, safe space.”On Saturday afternoon, they said access would be closed for the remainder of the event, which was scheduled to end on Monday.This footage from Debora Domass, a German national and New York City resident, shows conditions during a break in the rain on Saturday. Domass told Storyful her tent was flooded and that she and fellow attendees fought to stop their tent structure from collapsing amid torrential rain.Domass feared that she would be trapped at the site until Tuesday, forcing her to miss a flight home, after officials indicated travel would only be possible after 24 hours of dry weather. Credit: Debora Domass via Storyful
Aditya-L1 will carry out scientific studies of the Sun from a vantage point 1.5 million km above Earth.
The event takes place in the Nevada desert.
BERLIN, Vt. (AP) — Seven weeks after catastrophic flooding in Vermont destroyed their mobile home, Sara Morris and her family don't yet know what they will do for housing long-term. She and her husband, their three kids and his mother have been staying with Morris' mother since the flooding mangled their home, boring a hole through the side and leaving it tilted in layers of mud. With winter fast approaching, some Vermonters hit by the July flooding are still deep in the throes of flood recovery
Heat warnings have been issued for Ottawa and other parts of eastern Ontario as an "atypical" wave of hot air blankets the region.Daytime highs will hover around 30 C on Sunday and stay that way for several days, Environment Canada said in an alert issued Saturday afternoon.The humidity, however, could make it feel more like 35 C to 40 C."Despite overnight temperatures being lower than warning criteria in some areas, humidex and daytime highs will be very atypical of early September," the weathe
STORY: This was the scene across several regions of Spain on Sunday (September 3) as torrential rain and storms swept through the country.In the capital, Madrid’s mayor warned residents to stay home.A red alert extending from Madrid to the city of Cadiz in the south was issued by the National weather agency, meaning possible extreme danger. Madrid's emergency services sent these texts to residents...warning them of flood risks and advising them not to use vehicles.On the east coast, residents of Alcanar were also told to stay home by emergency services.Video footage shared on social media showed torrents of flood water rushing past homes.This man says he was woken up from water coming through the second floor of his apartment.He says the community pulled two young men from the water with ropes made from towels and bed sheets.“Nobody showed up,” he says, calling the experience terrifying. Further down the coast in Castellon, firefighters released footage of people being saved after their vehicles were trapped in the floods.
The Labour Day weekend is upon us, and that means the end of summer is just around the corner. Here's what you can expect weather-wise across the country for the season's final holiday weekend
"Conserve food, water, and fuel, and shelter in a warm, safe space," organizers say after a half-inch of rainfall turns the Nevada desert into a muddy mess