Sunday evening April 9 Omaha weather

Australia has many volcanoes that have erupted very recently. With the last eruption occurring only 5000 years ago. As many people know, Australia is tectonically stable. So, in theory, many people wouldn't expect pronounced earthquakes or volcanoes to occur here. And yet, they have, en masse, for around 31 million years. Starting in Northern queensland, and slowly working their way south over time, reaching Victoria 7 million years ago, where it transformed the land completely. Burying the ancient landscape that once existed here beneath wave after wave of lava flow. This is the story of Australia's volcanism and is a great example of intraplate volcanism.