Sunday evening April 9 Omaha weather
Millions of Canadians are in for a warmup this coming week while one province sits on the sidelines with less-than-stellar weather
The mercury rose to 17.3C in Kinlochewe in the Scottish Highlands as Brits basked in glorious sunshine over Easter weekend
Heavy rain, high-elevation snow, and gusty winds will make for a raw Sunday across B.C.
Drive two hours north of Ottawa, put on a hard hat and bright orange vest, descend into a pit — and you find yourself on the frontline in the fight to be part of the new, green economy. A mining project might not be what comes to mind when you think of the transition to a lower emissions economy. But embedded in electric vehicles, solar panels and hydrogen fuel storage are metals and minerals that come from mines like the one in Lac-des-Îles, Que. The graphite mine, owned by the company Northern
VANCOUVER — British Columbia's transportation ministry says an "intense spring storm" is poised to hit a 150 km stretch of Highway in the southeastern part of the province. DriveBC issued a travel advisory Saturday morning for a portion of Highway 1 running between Golden and Revelstoke. It says the storm is expected to peak on Monday and may require avalanche control work affecting traffic in both directions. DriveBC says a closure of up to 8 hours may be required to ensure traveler safety. The
Facebook users can’t stop speculating over what the creature — seen inside a South Texas state park — could be.
The long-depleted Colorado River is getting a boost from the largest snowpack since 1997. Rising reservoirs offer some relief amid talks on needed water cuts.
"Power just came back on!" came the late Saturday afternoon text from Sue Lott. "Hallejuah!" A longtime resident of Nepean's Sunnycrest Drive, Lott went without power for nearly three full days after last Wednesday's ice storm. Lott acknowledges she's not as vulnerable as, say, people who can't use their elevators during a blackout. But her post-storm experience — coming less than a year after the 2022 derecho knocked out power in her neighbourhood for even longer — has her dreading a "new norma
Hold on to your wallet. Due to inflation and prices surging for natural gas, heating oil and other fuels, you will see a significant rise in your utility bills. So, if you've opened your electric bill...
The latest on the toxic bloom.
Meteorologists will be watching closely this week for what could be the first tropical storm ever recorded in the Gulf of Mexico in April.
The collapse of wild salmon is causing a current of pain that spans the length of the Yukon River, from its mouth at Alaska’s Bering Sea to the headwaters in Canada’s Yukon territory 3,000 kilometres away. Indigenous people on both sides of the border spoke about the devastation the loss of chinook salmon and the more recent collapse of chum stocks are having on communities while testifying at the Yukon River Panel, a bilateral commission that manages salmon stocks, during its meeting in Whiteho
Search crews found the man dead after he didn’t return home.
It’s a weekend washout for British Columbia's South Coast as rounds of heavy rainfall continue through Sunday.
Tourists hoping to lounge by sparkling Tuscany swimming pools this summer may find water levels alarmingly low thanks to new restrictions introduced to tackle Italy’s long-running drought.
MONTREAL — The blackout caused by this week's deadly ice storm saw Quebecers restocking their fridges and eyeing alternative accommodations on Saturday as it stretched into a third full day for thousands of residents. Hydro-Québec said roughly 122,000 customers remained in the dark as of midnight Sunday after the storm sent ice-laden branches crashing down onto power lines, streets and cars. Utility and provincial officials said efforts to restore power will continue, though at a slower pace now
Australia has many volcanoes that have erupted very recently. With the last eruption occurring only 5000 years ago. As many people know, Australia is tectonically stable. So, in theory, many people wouldn't expect pronounced earthquakes or volcanoes to occur here. And yet, they have, en masse, for around 31 million years. Starting in Northern queensland, and slowly working their way south over time, reaching Victoria 7 million years ago, where it transformed the land completely. Burying the ancient landscape that once existed here beneath wave after wave of lava flow. This is the story of Australia's volcanism and is a great example of intraplate volcanism.
A frightful stench is haunting Westminster. As part of a new “plan for water”, Government ministers are rumoured to be pushing for limits on power showers, with officials considering banning the sale of “high-flow” bathroom products.
On Thursday, the Pacific Fishery Management Council recommended closing the California and Oregon salmon season
