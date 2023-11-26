Sunday
A taste of winter is setting up through the end of the week for southern Ontario, with a blast of both snow and cold
Ontario is facing it's first significant snowfall, details with meteorologist Jaclyn Whittal.
A quick slug of Arctic air will dive all the way down to the Gulf of Mexico this week, bringing frosty temperatures from Ontario to Nova Scotia this week
The cluster of sunspots could send solar weather our way as early as Saturday, though it's difficult to predict how powerful the storm will be and if it will affect Earth.
Usually, at this time of year, Edmonton is blanketed in snow — well ahead of the official start of winter.But this year, November has seen unseasonably warm temperatures and no snow. The lack of snow in November — while unusual — is not unheard of."Edmonton city, it has happened in the past, we've had three cases of it, but they've all been so far in the past, like we're talking like over 90 years. So the last time when that happened was in 1928," said Rachel Modestino, meteorologist with the We
Workers at a bear sanctuary in Pristina are working hard to look after a lion that wants to play in the snow and bears who were removed from their natural habitat when they were cubs and also enjoy the snowy conditions because they do not hibernate any more. As the winter's first snowfall blanketed Pristina Bear Sanctuary in the Kosovan capital, visitors enjoyed the sight of a lion playing before quickly taking shelter indoors where a heater was installed to fend off temperatures which fell below freezing. The lion, named Gjon, was rescued last year from a local restaurant where it was kept to amuse clients.
A burst of sea-effect snow will make their mark across Atlantic Canada, while wet snow migrates over the Burin and Avalon Peninsula over the weekend
Italy’s Mount Etna has erupted, spewing hot lava into the air. Italian news agencies say the closest airport is unaffected by the volcanic activity.
Liberal MPs are pressuring their own party to publish long-promised regulations to crack down on oil and gas pollution before the month’s end. “The longer that we delay, the harder it will be to bring this into force,” British Columbia MP Patrick Weiler told Canada’s National Observer in a phone interview. Weiler is among 19 Liberal MPs who signed a letter last month urging the government to release draft regulations to cap planet-warming greenhouse gas emissions from the oil and gas sector. Fir
Areas of Quebec saw a snowier autumn and November than normal, but does that mean that will continue into the winter?
The negative impact on the climate from passenger vehicles, which is considerable, could have dropped by more than 30% over the past decade if not for the world's appetite for large cars, a new report from the Global Fuel Economy Initiative suggests. Sport utility vehicles, or SUVs, now account for more than half of all new car sales across the globe, the group said, and it's not alone. The International Energy Agency, using a narrower definition of SUV, estimates they make up nearly half. Over
Manatees are a once-rare sight that have grown increasingly familiar in Florida. But danger still lurks in the water.
The large non-tropical low-pressure system we have followed as it looped across the central Atlantic remains very disorganized.
New research shows honeybee hive clusters are a sign of desperation, not insulation.
STORY: At almost 1,500 square miles (4,000 square km), the Antarctic iceberg called A23a is roughly three times the size of New York City.It's rare to see an iceberg of this size on the move, said British Antarctic Survey glaciologist Oliver Marsh, so scientists will be watching its trajectory closely.As it gains speed, the colossal berg will likely be launched into the Antarctic Circumpolar Current. This will funnel it toward the Southern Ocean on a path known as "iceberg alley" where others of its kind can be found bobbing in dark waters.Why the berg is making a run for it now remains to be seen."Over time it's probably just thinned slightly and got that little bit of extra buoyancy that's allowed it to lift off the ocean floor and get pushed by ocean currents," said Marsh. It's possible A23a could again become grounded at South Georgia island. That would pose a problem for Antarctica's wildlife. Millions of seals, penguins, and seabirds breed on the island and forage in the surrounding waters. Behemoth A23a could cut off such access.
Mayor Quinton Lucas and Brian Platt, the city manager, announced Kansas City’s new snow preparation plan in response to this weekend’s brush with winter weather.
Charlie Hurt said Vice President Kamala Harris was ‘rightly heckled and mocked’ over a picture she posted on social media to mark the holiday
CALGARY — Canada's oil and gas well drilling sector is lobbying for a piece of the tax credit pie when it comes to decarbonization. The Canadian Association of Energy Contractors (CAOEC) — which represents drilling rig and service rig companies across Western Canada, as well as offshore drilling rigs in Atlantic Canada — says its industry is being unfairly excluded from some of the recent programs rolled out by the federal government that are aimed at helping businesses reduce emissions. "From o