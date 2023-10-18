Sunak 'utterly sickened' by rise in hate crime attacks and will do 'whatever it takes'
Rishi Sunak has been 'utterly sickened' by the rise in hate crime attacks and will do 'whatever it takes'.Source: Reuters
Toronto police have identified a woman who died after a shooting in the city's west end Sunday. Officers were initially called to an address on Davenport Road, near St. Clair Avenue West and Old Weston Road, around 10:30 p.m. Police say they found a man with a knife, and he was taken into custody.A short time later, a woman was found with stab wounds inside a home on nearby Chambers Avenue. She was pronounced dead at the scene.Police have identified the victim as 57-year-old Toronto woman Ana Pa
WARNING: This story contains graphic details of intimate partner violence. The Parole Board of Canada has granted full parole to Mukhtiar Singh Panghali, a former B.C. high school teacher who strangled his pregnant wife and burned her body in 2006.Panghali was initially sentenced to life in prison in 2011, without the possibility of parole for 15 years, for the killing of his wife Manjit at their Surrey, B.C., home.Manjit was initially reported missing by her husband while she was four months pr
Joseph Harrell, a 17-year-old teen who was arrested in connection to a violent robbery in Houston, Texas, that left a Vietnamese mother paralyzed, was sentenced to three decades in prison. Harrell’s sentence: On Thursday, Harris County District Court Judge Kristin M. Guiney sentenced Harrell to 30 years in a state correctional facility after he pleaded guilty to one count of aggravated robbery causing serious bodily injury to 41-year-old Nhung Troung. About the attack: On Feb. 13, Harrell was captured on surveillance footage physically attacking Truong, 44, during a robbery at the 9800 block of Bellaire in Houston, Texas.
Geoffrey E. Hammond, 46, is charged in Portland, Ore., with second-degree murder, among other counts — charges filed after he changed his name
The assault occurred while the rest of the woman’s friends were in the pool, Florida police said.
“He was on his way to his suburban residence from visiting his mother in South Florida.”
The employee’s parents witnessed the fatal shooting, family told news outlets.
The two reportedly live together.
The boy was malnourished and emaciated, Wisconsin police say.
The Justice Department on Monday appealed the sentences of five members of the Proud Boys, including its former leader, Enrique Tarrio, aiming to get stiffer penalties for those convicted for their role in the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. Tarrio, Ethan Nordean, Joseph Biggs and Zachary Rehl were convicted of seditious conspiracy in connection…
Teresa Lee Scalf’s family has searched for the answer to who killed their loved one for over three decades.
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Jurors on Tuesday convicted a father of terrorism charges in a case that stemmed from the search for a 3-year-old boy who went missing from Georgia and was found dead hundreds of miles away at a squalid compound in northern New Mexico in 2018. Prosecutors told jurors that the boy’s father, Siraj Ibn Wahhaj, and other members of his family had fled with the toddler to a remote stretch of the high desert so they could engage in firearms and tactical training to prepare for
The young public servant thrust into the spotlight when she agreed to become the lead plaintiff in a multi-million-dollar proposed class action against Freedom Convoy organizers is testifying in the criminal trial of two of them: Tamara Lich and Chris Barber.Zexi Li's testimony came on the 17th day of trial for Lich and Barber, who are each charged with mischief, counselling others to commit mischief, intimidation and obstructing police for their role in the weeks-long protest in January and Feb
A judge has ordered that the body of JJ Vallow be released to family. JJ is the son of Lori Vallow Daybell, also known as the "Doomsday Mom".
A trove of emails and documents uncovered by state investigators looking into a voting systems breach in Georgia is being turned over to the Fulton County prosecutors who brought the sweeping racketeering case against former President Donald Trump and his allies.
A woman is dead and a man is in custody after a fatal stabbing in Toronto's west end late Sunday, police say.Officers were initially called to an address on Davenport Road around 10:30 p.m., said Duty Insp. Keri Fernandes, where they found a man with a knife. He was taken into custody.A short time later, a woman was found with stab wounds inside a home on nearby Chambers Avenue.Officers tried to revive her but she was pronounced dead, Fernandes said. Fernandes did not provide any further informa
“My body was falling apart, and no one would listen to me,” the Alabama woman said. “No one cared.”
Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/TwitterThe mother of Wadea Al-Fayoume, the 6-year-old Palestinian-American who was stabbed to death in a Chicago suburb this weekend, posted about the attack on Facebook just hours after it took place on Saturday.Hanaan Shaheen, Wadea’s 32-year-old mother, was stabbed 12 times during the attack, local authorities in Plainfield, Chicago, said. The family’s landlord, 71-year-old Joseph Czuba, has since been arrested in connection with the stabbi
The father of a teenage girl who accused an RCMP officer of repeatedly assaulting her during a brief courtship when she was 16 has testified the officer liked to "flex," or show off his power and his weapons. Const. Osama Ibrahim even pulled over two drivers for no apparent reason just to impress the father and his family, who were following the cruiser in their own vehicle, the father testified Tuesday. "It was just a show," the man said of one of the traffic his family witnessed.The man, who c
BROCKET, Alta. — Police say a southern Alberta man who worked as a guard for the RCMP has been charged after an alleged sexual assault. Piikani RCMP say a woman reported being sexually assaulted early on Oct. 13 when she was lodged in the detachment's cells. The Southern Alberta RCMP general investigation section was called in to investigate, which police say included a review of the cellblock video recording. They say it led to two charges against a Corps of Commissionaire guard employed by the