Sunak to unveil agreement with Japan on closer defence, security and cyber ties
Rishi Sunak will unveil a new agreement with Japan to foster closer defence, security and cyber ties amid growing concerns about the threat from China.
"The idea that somehow his presence in office would have deterred Putin is flatly wrong," Bolton said of Trump's influence over Russia while on CNN.
A key lawyer for former President Donald Trump said Wednesday that he was leaving the legal team, a move that comes as a special counsel investigation into the retention of classified documents shows signs of being in its final stages. Timothy Parlatore told The Associated Press that his departure had nothing to do with Trump and was not a reflection on his view of the Justice Department's investigation, which he has long called misguided and overly aggressive, or on the strength of the government's evidence. Other lawyers, including former Justice Department prosecutor James Trusty, are continuing to represent Trump in Washington investigations.
The Donald Trump-backed Cameron won the Republican primary for governor and paid the ex-president a dubious compliment.
America wants "to turn the page to the next generation leader," suggested Family Leader CEO Bob Vander Plaats.
Ugly new accusations and graphic details continue the United States' deep slide into embarrassing tabloid territory.
Jessica Higginbotham laid out a plan to bomb a Democratic Senatorial Committee Campaign building on December 3, 2022, and was caught the next day.
President Zelenskyy’s latest visit to Britain has resulted in an offer of air-defence missiles and attack drones. In combination with last week’s decision to send long-range Storm Shadow missiles, and plans for pilot training and assistance to facilitate F16 transfers from other nations, this is a much more significant step in the conflict than “just” another increase in Ukraine’s existing military stockpile.
Former Trump administration aides say his boorish behaviour towards women didn’t stop when he was in the White House. Andrew Feinberg reports
New diagrams of an underground doomsday complex on the Black Sea expose the Russian leader's obsession with survival.
Texas Rep. Jasmine Crockett exposed GOP hypocrisy.
@wjxt4/TwitterDemocrat Donna Deegan became the first woman to be elected mayor of Jacksonville, Florida—beating out Republican Daniel Davis, a former state legislator who had the backing of Gov. Ron DeSantis, in a runoff. Deegan’s win, with 52 percent of the vote, is a stunning upset by Democrats. Jacksonville is a longtime GOP stronghold and, before Tuesday, stood as the largest city in the country to have a Republican mayor. There hasn’t been a Democrat in charge since 2015.“Everyone said it c
(Bloomberg) -- Hungary will block further European Union financial aid to Ukraine for what its foreign minister said was an “increasingly belligerent” attitude on the part of Kyiv toward its European Union neighbor.Most Read from BloombergHere’s How Much Wealth You Need to Join the Richest 1% GloballyMercedes Sets Out to Make Sexy Vans With Yacht-Like InteriorsThe $120 Million Ghost Ship Antigua Is Desperate to UnloadJPMorgan Asset Says Markets Are Right to Bet on US Rate CutsHungary will block
Some Twitter users felt the House speaker's criticism of the president's border policy came across more like high praise or, worse, a Joe Biden campaign ad.
America’s dependence on foreign oil is a “clear and present danger” to the nation’s security.
Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast / Getty / ReutersRussian officials must be reeling in utter disbelief after Ukraine claimed six of their most sophisticated missiles were blasted out of the sky in an incredible night of drama over Kyiv.When Ukraine’s Defense Express outlet reported that just one Kh-47 “Dagger” missile had been shot down with a U.S.-made Patriot air defense system earlier this month, it prompted fury in Russia.On Saturday, U.S. officials told CNN that the Russian missile att
Democrats called out Republican hypocrisy on crime during a House Oversight hearing on Wednesday
NewsmaxThe man who arguably bears the most responsibility for the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade is confident that—somehow—he’ll be able to come up with a policy solution on abortion that “the whole country can agree with.”Appearing on Newsmax Tuesday, former President Donald Trump was asked about Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ ban on abortions after six weeks of pregnancy.“Do you think that six weeks is going too far as to doom Republicans with the moderates in this country when it comes to
The missile attack on Kyiv on Monday night was described by Ukrainian authorities as “exceptional in its density”.
"What began as a political fight that became a policy crisis now threatens to become a constitutional collision," Rep. Raskin told Insider.
An IRS agent told Congress his 'entire investigative team' was removed from the Hunter Biden inquiry.