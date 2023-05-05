Sunak On Tory Local Election Results
The former New Jersey governor puts the ex-president on blast.
Former White House official is at centre of Trump Organization’s civil fraud lawsuit in New York
Emails show the former Senate candidate had a high-profile donor send money straight to his LLC.
Journalist Natasha Stoynoff told jurors that Trump forcefully kissed her while she was interviewing him at his Mar-a-Lago home in 2005.
NEW YORK/DOONBEG, Ireland (Reuters) -Jurors in Donald Trump's civil rape trial on Thursday saw a video deposition in which the former U.S. president defended private comments he made in 2005 about grabbing women sexually without asking. "Historically, that's true, with stars... if you look over the last million years," Trump said in the video deposition taken last October and shown to the jury on Thursday, the seventh day of the rape trial in Manhattan federal court. The "Access Hollywood" tape was first made public in October 2016, a month before Trump was elected U.S. president.
Republican Kari Lake’s lawyers were sanctioned $2,000 Thursday by the Arizona Supreme Court in their unsuccessful challenge of her defeat in the governor's race last year to Democrat Katie Hobbs. In an order, the state’s highest court said Lake’s attorney made “false factual statements” that more than 35,000 ballots had been improperly added to the total ballot count. The court, however, refused to order Lake to pay attorney fees to cover the costs of defending Hobbs and Secretary of State Adrian Fontes, also a Democrat, in Lake’s appeal.
Donald Trump has vowed to confront E. Jean Carroll, who has accused him of rape, describing the case as a “disgrace”.
The right-wing network's hosts have tried to gaslight their own viewers.
The ex-president's daughter and former adviser is catching heat for her emails.
Robert PerryA New York judge has tossed out Donald Trump’s lawsuit against The New York Times, and ordered the former president to pay all attorneys fees, legal expenses, and associated costs.Trump filed the lawsuit in 2021, alleging that the newspaper, three of its reporters and his niece Mary Trump engaged in an “insidious plot” to obtain his private records for a Pulitzer-winning story about his tax issues. While the court tossed out Trump’s claims against the newspaper and its reporters, the
Photo Illustration by Kelly Caminero / The Daily Beast / GettyPay Dirt is a weekly foray into the pigpen of political funding. Subscribe here to get it in your inbox every Thursday.When Herschel Walker emailed a representative for billionaire industrialist and longtime family friend Dennis Washington in March 2022, he seemed to be engaging in normal behavior for a political candidate: He was asking for money.But unbeknownst to Washington and the billionaire’s staff, Walker’s request was far more
Organizers of an effort to remove a rural Arizona county supervisor for skepticism over the results of last year's election announced that they have fallen short of the legal requirement to proceed with a recall effort that would have given voters the option of removing him from office. The campaign to recall Tom Crosby in rural Cochise County said Wednesday night that it fell short of collecting the 4,865 signatures required to place the recall on the ballot for voters later this year. The recorder then hired a new election director who shared memes echoing former President Donald Trump's false claims of fraud in the 2020 presidential election.
The University of New Brunswick has appointed three professors from other institutions to conduct a formal investigation into allegations of academic fraud against a former PhD student who is also a high-profile ally of former United States president Donald Trump. The academic credentials of Doug Mastriano, a retired U.S. army colonel and Republican politician, were called into question last fall when several scholars alleged that his 2013 doctoral dissertation was plagued by factual errors, fab
The former US president was speaking to reporters while golfing at his resort outside the village of Doonbeg in Co Clare.
A recent Facebook ad attacking Joe Biden features images from 2020 — when Donald Trump was still in office.
Voters in one of Michigan's most conservative counties have ousted a small-town clerk accused of improperly handling voting equipment after casting doubt on President Joe Biden’s election victory. Stephanie Scott lost Tuesday's recall election in Hillsdale County’s Adams Township to Suzy Roberts, who got 406 votes to Scott's 214, according to unofficial results reported by the county clerk’s office. Roberts, a Republican who identifies as an independent, filed as non-party-affiliated in the recall election because Michigan law does not allow for challengers to file under the same political party, the Hillsdale Daily News reported previously.
OTTAWA — Canadians chose hope over fear and anger in 2015 and they will be faced with that choice again the next time they go to the polls, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Thursday as he delivered an opening night keynote speech to Liberal faithful at the party's policy convention in Ottawa. The next election could still be more than two years away but Trudeau left no doubt that we are already hurtling toward it, that he intends to run in it, and that he knows who poses the biggest threat to
An active member of the Conservative Party her entire adult life, a municipal councillor and long-time newspaper publisher, Lisa Sygutek considers herself relatively savvy when it comes to politics. That’s why she was taken aback by her lack of familiarity with Take Back Alberta (TBA) until a Livingstone-Macleod Constituency Association meeting in mid-March. That experience and further inquiry into the movement has Sygutek questioning her voting strategy in next month’s provincial election, whil
Florida legislators used to hold events at Walt Disney World, the company made political contributions and had influence in Tallahassee. Not anymore.
Who was responsible for yesterday’s dramatic drone attack in Moscow? We may never know. But it has displayed Vladimir Putin’s biggest fear – because for all the talk of Ukraine staring down the barrel of defeat, the Kremlin knows that Ukraine is far from willing to run up the white flag just yet.