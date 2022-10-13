Sun Rises to Colorful Foliage on North Carolina's Blue Ridge Mountains

Leaves in the Blue Ridge Mountains of North Carolina have peaked early during their seasonal color turn this year, according to a local guide.

This video, showing the fall foliage in full splendor, was taken Thursday morning, October 13, the source said.

According to Blue Ridge Mountain Life, elevations above 5,000 feet were at peak color by October 10, with areas at elevations of 4,000 feet expected to peak in the coming week. Credit: Blue Ridge Vacations via Storyful