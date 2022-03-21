Sumy Governor Says Russian Shelling Led to Ammonia Leak From Chemical Plant

The governor of Sumy Oblast, Dmytro Zhyvytsky, said Russian shelling led to an ammonia leak at the Sumykhimprom chemical plant in Sumy city on the morning of Monday, March 21.

Zhyvytsky said in a Telegram post that while a plant worker was injured in the incident, there was no threat to the local population, and the leak was successfully contained.

The State Emergency Service of Ukraine said its units on site had “completed their work,” and plant workers had begun restoring operations. Credit: SES of Ukraine via Storyful