Summer wraps up for Port St. Lucie family as students head back to school
It’s easy to be a keyboard warrior, speak via written statements or mostly to friendly media, as Ron DeSantis does. | Opinion
The penalties for a violation of the ‘Don’t say gay’ law are potential career-enders in education, teaching licenses suspended or revoked | Opinion
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Six university professors and two teachers’ unions are suing Idaho over a law that they say violates their First Amendment rights by criminalizing teaching and classroom discussion about pro-abortion viewpoints. The 2021 No Public Funds for Abortion Act prohibits state contracts or transactions with abortion providers and also bans public employees from promoting abortion, counseling in favor of abortion or referring someone to abortion services. Public employees who violate
A Georgia public school teacher took the stand Thursday trying to reverse her firing after officials said she improperly read a book on gender fluidity to her fifth grade class. Katie Rinderle had been a teacher for 10 years when she got into trouble in March for reading the picture book “My Shadow Is Purple" at Due West Elementary School in suburban Atlanta’s Cobb County. The case has drawn wide attention as a test of what public school teachers can teach in class, how much a school system can control teachers and whether parents can veto instruction they dislike.
CHARLOTTETOWN — Two women who accused the former president of the University of Prince Edward Island of sexual harassment have been released from non-disclosure agreements after more than a decade. UPEI's board of governors issued a statement Thursday apologizing to Wendy Carroll and Erin Casey, who took their complaints against ex-president Alaa Abd-El-Aziz to the province's human rights commission. "The university will not prevent them from having their voices heard and from sharing their stor
School counselors reveal the accidentally-damaging things adults say to teens when it comes to deciding their future.
Summer is coming to a close, which means it's time to start tackling those back-to-school shopping lists. If you're like many parents, you've been dreading this activity -- largely because of the high...
In a lawsuit, parents say a major U.S. school district is infringing on their religious beliefs by discussing LGBTQ+ books in elementary school.
When you register for school, you can opt out of sensitive supplemental curriculum, too. | Opinion
A total of 155 school districts in Missouri will have four-day weeks this fall, including the Independence School District, which made the switch in December.
The Broward-raised judge will now lead the state attorney’s office at which he worked for seven years.
Pupils in a Florida school district will only be reading excerpts of Shakespeare rather than the full plays after new guidelines regarding sexual content in the curriculum were brought in. Teachers in Hillsborough County have been told parts of the Bard's classics contain sections which are sexual in nature and therefore cannot be taught following the passing of the Parental Rights in Education Act. Other reasons included revised state standards and an effort to get students to read a wide variety of books for new state exams, the school district said in an emailed statement on Tuesday.
