Summer-like Tuesday in store...
Chief meteorologist Jay Cardosi talks about very warm weather heading our way but also increasing storm chances Wednesday.
Chief meteorologist Jay Cardosi talks about very warm weather heading our way but also increasing storm chances Wednesday.
As southern Ontario closes in on a 20°C reading this week, regions across southern Manitoba will grapple with blowing snow and possible blizzard conditions.
What could be the nation's biggest snowstorm of the year was forecast for the North; parts of South, Midwest were bracing for more damaging tornadoes.
In the second major storm in a week, tornadoes killed at least 29 people in the South and Midwest this weekend. For the US, it's the same old story.
The snowpack is so deep that it currently contains roughly 30 million acre-feet of water — more water than Lake Mead, the nation's largest reservoir.
A winter storm and snowfall warnings have been issued in parts of southern Alberta Sunday. As of about 10:30 a.m., heavy snow and blowing snow continue over the Cypress Hills Provincial Park-Foremost region, according to Environment and Climate Change Canada. About 10 to 20 centimetres of snowfall is likely to accumulate near the Cypress Hills. Wind gusts of up to 60 kilometres an hour are also expected. Heavy and blowing snow in the region will likely reduce visibility "to near zero at times,"
Hurricane Ian is officially the most expensive storm in Florida’s history, with a price tag of $109 billion in damage.
Gusty winds swept southern Michigan on Saturday, April 1, with the National Weather Service issuing a high wind warning.Video filmed by Nathan Voytovick shows large waves crashing against a lighthouse on Lake Michigan at St Joseph.The National Weather Service warned people against being outside around trees due to the strong winds. It said the gusts would negatively impact clean-up efforts from the previous night’s storms. Credit: Nathan Voytovick via Storyful
Southern Ontario's next storm will also include the possibility of obtaining the country's warmest temperature of the year so far
The death toll from a major storm system that has lashed the south-central and eastern United States with devastating winds and powerful tornadoes rose to at least 26 by Sunday, officials said.
Authorities advised travelers in western Nevada to leave early for their morning commute due to snowy and wet conditions on Monday, April 3, as a strong cold front moved through the region.Footage by Alina Hagen shows snow falling and reduced visibility in Reno. “Apparently Mother Nature’s April Fool’s joke was the relatively nice weather we had on the 1st. Now we’re back to her normal routine,” the caption read.The National Weather Service said snow showers will continue into the early afternoon hours as the front moves through the region. A winter storm warning was issued for parts of western Nevada and northeastern California until 11 am on Monday. Credit: Alina Hagen via Storyful
A little more than six months after Hurricane Ian tore across southwest Florida and across the peninsula, the National Hurricane Center has released its final analysis of what it says is the costliest storm to ever hit the Sunshine State. According to the NHC's report on Ian, the storm made landfall as a powerful Category 4 hurricane after hitting Category 5 level while over open waters. The storm was responsible for at least 156 deaths, 66 of which were considered deaths directly caused by the storm.
A winter storm hit Utah on Sunday, April 2, prolonging the state’s record-breaking snow season.The storm, which was forecast to last until Tuesday, was expected to dump over 3 feet of snow in some parts of the state, the National Weather Service (NWS) said.The NWS warned of major travel disruptions and temperatures 20 to 30 degrees below average.The drone footage shot by Utah local Chris Williams shows snow accumulation in Huntsville. Credit: @cajaaw via Storyful
California's recent spate of epic Pacific storms has blanketed the Sierra Nevada range in a snowpack at or above record levels, state water resource officials said on Monday at a measuring station where less than 3 inches was documented last April. The bounty of mountain snow, on which California has long relied as a critical natural storehouse of fresh water during dry weather, comes as welcome relief after three years of record drought that had still gripped the state a few months ago. But this year's abundant Sierra snowpack also poses a severe risk of renewed flooding to parts of California, especially the lower San Joaquin Valley, during the spring thaw, according to state Department of Water Resources (DWR) officials.
Several supercells moved east across north and central Texas on Sunday, April 2, bringing large hail, damaging winds and tornado threats, the National Weather Service said.Footage posted by Aaron Smithwick on Twitter shows large storm clouds over Killeen, where a severe storm warning was in place on Sunday.A tornado watch was also in place for central and north Texas through 11pm on Sunday. Credit: Aaron Smithwick via Storyful
Meteorologist Dirk Verdoorn breaks down what weather changes to expect this upcoming week.
Monte Cimone, a popular ski resort in Italy's Apennine Mountains, invested 5 million euros in artificial snowmaking before the winter season in an attempt to stave off the impact of global warming. The snow cannon proved useless because the water droplets they fire into the air need freezing weather for them to fall to the ground as snow, and until mid-January the temperature never fell below zero Celsius (32 Fahrenheit). "The ski-lifts were closed, the ski instructors and seasonal workers had nothing to do and we lost 40% of our revenue for the whole season," said Luciano Magnani, head of the local consortium of ski tourism operators.
Wednesday is a 9 First Warning Weather Alert Day for the potential at more severe weather. Meteorologist Brandon Spinner has a breakdown of the threat here!
It was a rough Palm Sunday across North Texas with a threat of tornadoes, large hail and wind up to 65 mph.
Windproof with a Teflon coating, it's no surprise this umbrella has 43,000 five-star reviews.
Portions of central, east and southeast Iowa may see tornadoes once again.