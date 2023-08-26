Summer heat toppling saguaros; what can homeowners do?
The summer heat is toppling our saguaros this year. ABC15's Jordan Bontke asked experts what homeowners can do, if anything.
The summer heat is toppling our saguaros this year. ABC15's Jordan Bontke asked experts what homeowners can do, if anything.
LeBron James' family said they are "very confident" Bronny will return to basketball "in the very near future."
Windham Rotunda, who wrestled in WWE as Bray Wyatt, has died. He was 36 years old. WWE’s Chief Content Officer Paul Levesque (known as Triple H) confirmed Rotunda’s sudden passing Thursday on X, the app formerly known as Twitter. “Just received a call from WWE Hall of Famer Mike Rotunda who informed us of the …
Canada has never medaled at the Basketball World Cup. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander evidently has his sights on changing that, and his team sent a serious message on the opening night of the tournament. Gilgeous-Alexander scored 27 points and Canada topped France 95-65 in a Group H game at Jakarta, Indonesia, on Friday night. It cap Day 1 of the World Cup that's also being held in the Philippines and Japan. Canada outscored France 25-8 in the third quarter, turning what was a three-point game at the h
Khabib Nurmagomedov barely absorbed a clean shot throughout his career, but there was one he remembers who got him good.
MANILA, Philippines (AP) — Erik Spoelstra had a plan. He was going to finish college and head to the Philippines to play professional basketball in his mother’s homeland. He’d been watching games from that part of the world on VHS tapes for years and wanted to experience those atmospheres for himself. The plan changed. The paperwork he needed to play in the Philippines got delayed, so he played in Germany instead. And after a little time there, he got a chance to interview for a video-room job w
MANILA, Philippines (AP) — On Day 1 of the Basketball World Cup, the Philippines made history. A record crowd of 38,115 filled Philippine Arena for Friday’s game between the host team and the Dominican Republic – easily the biggest crowd to see a game in World Cup history. Setting that mark was one of the Philippines’ stated goals for some time, and the country famous for its love of basketball made it happen. Among those in the crowd: Philippines President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and Basketball Ha
BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Less than a week after winning the Women’s World Cup, Spain’s national team players announced Friday that they will not play any more games unless the president of the country's soccer federation steps down for kissing player Jenni Hermoso on the lips after their victory. Luis Rubiales, who was also chastised for grabbing his crotch after Spain’s 1-0 victory over England on Sunday, has remained defiant despite immense pressure to resign. The kiss marred the title celebrat
Getting Auston Matthews signed to a four-year extension helped the Maple Leafs understand how they'll allocate their resources going forward.
Tennis’s prodigal son sported a Hublot Big Bang Unico Yellow Magic.
How many times can the Clippers keep running this back on the same hopes and wishes before deciding to pivot in another direction?
BUDAPEST, Hungary — Andre De Grasse is keeping his head high despite leaving this year's World Athletics Championships without any hardware. De Grasse struggled to a sixth-place finish in the men's 200-metres final, and Canada will finish without a sprinting medal at the worlds. "I made the final through all of this challenging season," he said. "I shouldn’t have been here, to be honest. I shouldn’t have been in the final just the way my season was going." De Grasse, who had reached the podium a
Get to know the Spanish tennis player's parents, Carlos Sr. and Virginia, and brothers, Álvaro, Sergio and Jaime
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — The San Francisco 49ers have traded quarterback Trey Lance to the Dallas Cowboys less than three years after trading three first-round picks to draft him. A person familiar with the situation said the Cowboys will send a midround pick to San Francisco for a player drafted third overall in 2021. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the deal hasn't been announced. ESPN first reported the trade. Lance had lost the competition to San Darnold to be the backup
With Auston Matthews' pivotal contract extension sorted out, how does Brad Treliving's first summer as Maple Leafs GM grade out?
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander put on a clinic, dropping a game-high 27 points en route to the emphatic victory for Canada.
Just three years ago, Jack Draper considered giving up his promising tennis career aged 18 to work as a groundskeeper at the school his mother works at.
Shohei Ohtani, who’s a free agent in 10 weeks, just saw potentially hundreds of millions of dollars evaporate after tearing his UCL.
Paparazzi got pics.
For the first time since leaving the Dodgers in free agency this past offseason, Justin Turner squared off against the club with whom he spent the past nine years.
JAKARTA, Indonesia — Canada has never won a medal at the FIBA Basketball World Cup. France was favoured to collect another one this year. One game in and the conversation for both teams has changed. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had 27 points and 13 rebounds and Canada rode a dominant second half to upset world No. 5 France 95-65 in the opening game for both Group H teams at Indonesia Arena. Canada took a three-point lead into halftime before blowing the game wide open with a 25-8 third quarter. Franc