The Canadian Press

MONTREAL — Quebec apple farmers are asking for government help to plant new varieties and modernize their orchards as they try to adapt to climate change and shifting consumer tastes. Éric Rochon, president of the Quebec apple farmers association, says his group is asking Quebec's agriculture ministry for $30 million over six years. He says consumers want sweeter and firmer apples and new varieties are more productive. Rochon says some of those varieties, like the Gala apple, couldn't be grown i