Suicide bomb at Pakistan political rally kills dozens

STORY: Dozens of people were killed when a suicide bomb blast tore through a political rally in Pakistan's northwest on Sunday.

According to police, more than 130 others were injured, many seriously, at a gathering of an Islamist party in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

Victims were seen arriving at a hospital in Bajaur, soaked in blood.

Some had to be carried in from the ambulances.

A district police officer said an emergency was declared in the hospitals of Bajaur and surrounding areas where most of the injured were taken.

The critically-injured were flown by military helicopters to hospitals in Peshawar, the provincial capital.

So far, no one has claimed responsibility for the attack on the gathering, which was a rally for the conservative Jamiat Ulema Islam-Fazl party.

Known as JUI-F, the party is linked to hardline political Islam in the former tribal area of Bajaur, which borders Afghanistan.

In a video statement released by the party, JUI-F Regional General Secretary Maulana Abdur-Rasheed said he was safe, but that many of his colleagues had been “martyred”.

JUI-F is a major ally of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s coalition government, which is preparing for national elections later this year.

Sharif called the blast an attack on Pakistan’s democratic process and vowed to punish those responsible.

Pakistan has seen a resurgence of attacks by Islamist militants since last year, when a ceasefire between the Pakistani Taliban and Islamabad broke down.

Also known as TPP, the Pakistani Taliban and its associated groups, have been behind most of the recent attacks in the country.

But, on Sunday, the group distanced itself from the attack and condemned the act.