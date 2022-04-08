Sugar Sand Festival returns to Clearwater this weekend
Auston Matthews has 47 goals in his last 47 games, and is a lock to break the Leafs' single-season scoring record. The team will ultimately be judged by how they perform in the playoffs but Matthews is giving Toronto fans a generational experience with his record-breaking feats.
A Western University sports scholar says an athlete-focused approach is key to ending a toxic culture in gymnastics. On Monday, more than 70 gymnasts contributed their stories to an open letter addressed to Sport Canada. In the letter, they ask for an independent investigation into abusive practices within Canadian gymnastics that include mistreatment and discrimination. "It's about gymnastics and the fact that there is this sort of toxic culture to the sport that creates these power imbalance b
P.K. Subban was given an early exit from Sunday's game after fighting Oliver Wahlstrom.
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Ohio native Carson Meyer of the Columbus Blue Jackets is bringing the puck from his first NHL goal back home. “(I'll) probably put it in my dad’s man cave in the basement," Meyer said. ”I owe it to him to give him that puck. It can go right next to his Cincinnati Bengals towel." Meyer can only hope the puck is the first of many that might fill a shelf of memorabilia. Meyer got his first NHL goal and assist, Justin Danforth scored the go-ahead goal late in the third period and
The Olympics are set to travel from France to Australia over the next decade. In between, there might even be a stop in Canada. And throughout it all, CBC and Radio-Canada will remain Canada's home for Olympic coverage. CBC/Radio-Canada announced a new partnership with the International Olympic Committee (IOC) on Wednesday that features exclusive Olympic broadcast rights for the network through the 2032 Brisbane Games. The current deal had been set to expire at the conclusion of Paris 2024. Chri
The family of Hall of Fame member and New York Islanders great Mike Bossy says he is resting peacefully at home while continuing his battle with lung cancer, according to Quebec-based sports channel TVA Sports on Monday. The news comes contrary to a report by The Hockey News saying Bossy, 65, had entered palliative care. CBC Sports has not independently confirmed either report. Bossy, an eight-time all-star, announced last October he had been diagnosed with the disease. The illness forced him to
The greatest Raptor of all-time came home to a hero's welcome.
PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Colorado Avalanche clinched a playoff spot with the help of two goals from Nathan MacKinnon in a 6-4 win against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Tuesday night. It’s the fifth straight playoff berth for the Avs, who also became the first NHL team to 50 wins this season and have ripped off nine wins in 11 games. MacKinnon scored his 23rd and 24th of the season, while J.T. Compher got his his 14th of the year. Darren Helm, Josh Manson and Artturi Lehkonen also scored. Darcy Kuemper
The bizarre moment happened during a junior tennis match.
WASHINGTON (AP) — John Carlson scored twice and added two assists for a four-point game, Alex Ovechkin reached 1,400 career points with his 43rd goal of the season and the Washington Capitals beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 4-3 on Wednesday night to snap their skid at two. Martin Fehervary also scored for Washington, which sent the Lightning to a third consecutive loss. Ilya Samsonov made 25 saves in his first home start since allowing three goals on 10 shots and getting the hook after the first in
Retired doctor, 93-year-old Canio Polosa was hoping to finish Saturday's 10K race in London, Ont., in an hour and 20 minutes. He'd been training all winter and had already secured a 5K Canadian Masters Athletics record last fall. Turns out Polosa is even faster than he thought. He finished the Springbank Sprint 10K in 1:14:04. How does he do it? "I just keep working, doing something that I think helps," said a soft-spoken Polosa at the end of the race. "It was so much better than he expected," s
The Blue Jays put the league on notice last year, which means there will be a lot more noise this time around.
NEW YORK (AP) — Frank Vatrano and Artemi Panarin scored in the second period, Igor Shesterkin stopped 30 shots for his fourth shutout of the season and the New York Rangers beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 3-0 Thursday night. Dryden Hunt added an empty-net goal in the final minute and Mika Zibanejad had two assists for New York, which is 6-1-1 in its last eight games — including three victories against Pittsburgh. With Pittsburgh captain Sidney Crosby a late scratch with a non-COVID illness, the Pen
SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Elias Lindholm scored twice, Matthew Tkachuk added a goal and two assists, and the Calgary Flames beat the San Jose Sharks 4-2 on Thursday night. Trevor Lewis also scored for Calgary, which won its third straight game. Dan Vladar made 31 saves to earn his 10th win. Nick Bonino and Logan Couture scored for San Jose, which lost its fifth in a row. James Reimer made 32 saves before leaving with an injury in the third period following a collision with Couture in the crease. H
A year ago, Pierre Engvall and Ilya Mikheyev were frustrating to watch for Maple Leafs fans but they have both improved significantly this season to the point were they're consistent performers in the lineup and candidates for Toronto's most improved player.
GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Bo Horvat and Alex Chiasson each had two goals and an assist and the Vancouver Canucks continued a late playoff push with a 5-1 victory over the Arizona Coyotes on Thursday night. Elias Pettersson had a goal and two assists for the Canucks, who have won two straight and earned five points in their last three games. The Canucks have 78 points, six behind Dallas for the second wild card in the Western Conference with 10 games to play. Las Vegas has 82 points. The Stars have
Steven Stamkos notices a different feeling around the Tampa Bay Lightning. For a team accustomed to winning — not only the Stanley Cup the past two years but in the regular season at a high level — it has been a challenging few weeks. The back-to-back defending champions have lost nine of their last 15 games, with three separate three-game skids handing them the kind of adversity they have not experienced in quite some time. “It feels like every mistake right now is kind of ending up in the back
Playoff races coming down to the final days and hours of an NHL season have largely been the norm in the league's salary cap era. There's usually edge-of-your-seat moments as the schedule churns towards Game 82 and a handful of teams on the playoff bubble desperately claw for every last point in pursuit of one of the final spots. It looks like that will once again be the case in the Western Conference. But the other side of the post-season bracket? That's been settled for quite some time. The Ea
Jadon Sancho is one of the most exciting players in the Premier League. Why?
