Sugar Bowl has opening day after storm dumps snow in Sierra
After recent days of substantial snowfall in the Sierra, the Sugar Bowl Resort welcomed skiers and snowboarders Wednesday for opening day. Lift tickets have to be purchased in advance for specific days. Wednesday and Thursday are limited to season pass holders and people who had already pre-purchased tickets for those days. Others will have to wait until Friday before they can hit the slopes. Jerry Fields is one snowboarder taking advantage of the fresh powder. He said in previous years, snow was wetter and hard-packed.