Sudanese Paramilitary Group Claims to Shoot Down Army Helicopter in North Khartoum

Sudan’s Rapid Support Forces (RSF), a paramilitary group that operated under the Sudanese government, said it shot down at least one helicopter in Khartoum’s north on Sunday, April 16, as it battled the Sudanese military for control of the country.

RSF released videos of the aircraft, describing it as an Apache. The group said the helicopter was downed near the Kober Bridger, which links Khartoum North.

Due to the quality of the footage, Storyful could not independently verify the helicopter nor identify any damage. However, Sudan’s military has a documented history of using Apache helicopters.

At least 83 civilians have been killed since the fighting broke out over the weekend, the World Health Organization said.

The African Union, the United Kingdom, and the United States have called for an immediate cessation to the violence. Credit: Rapid Support Forces via Storyful