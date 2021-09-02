Subway Station Drenched as Ida Remnants Prompt Flash Flood Emergency in New York

A subway station in New York City was drenched by heavy rainfall as the remnants of Storm Ida swept through the city prompting a flash flood emergency on September 1.

The National Weather Service issued the flash flood emergency late on Wednesday night, describing the flooding as “life-threatening” and urging locals to avoid travel where possible.

This footage uploaded by Twitter user @whatever_diana shows rain leaking into the subway station and cascading down the train as she exits.

According to the Metropolitan Transportation Authority in New York, train services were extremely limited as several lines were delayed or suspended due to the flooding. Credit: Diana Thiebauth via Storyful