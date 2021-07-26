Suburban Phoenix Roads Flooded by Record Monsoon Rains

Heavy monsoon rainfall left some roads in the Phoenix suburb of Buckeye, Arizona, submerged beneath floodwater on July 25.

A National Weather Service flood warning had been in place that day for Maricopa County, where the city of Buckeye is situated.

This video, recorded by Kassidy Rennaker, shows a road submerged beneath a torrent of floodwater.

Elsewhere in the state that day, footage showed a monsoon inundating Tucson, where often-dry river beds overflowed with churning water. Credit: Kassidy Rennaker via Storyful