Eugenio Suárez's diving stop

The Canadian Press

SYDNEY (AP) — Live updates from the Women’s World Cup final between England and Spain: ___ Spain made history in winning its first Women's World Cup title on Sunday with a 1-0 win over England. The victory made La Roja the first team to hold the under-17, under-20 and senior world titles at the same time. Spain is the fifth winner in nine editions of the Women's World Cup and joins Germany as the only two nations to win both the men's and women's tournament. Spain's men's team won in 2010. Spain